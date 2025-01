Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 4

Opinion Video January 14, 2025

Diagnostic Tools For PPD

Melanie Barrett, MD; Anita Clayton, MD, and Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discuss how effective screening tools like the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) and PHQ-9, combined with comprehensive clinical assessments, are crucial for accurately identifying postpartum depression during routine prenatal and postnatal visits.