Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 7

Opinion Video February 7, 2025

Treatment approach for a mother experiencing PPD at 12 weeks postpartum

Melanie Barrett, MD; Anita Clayton, MD, and Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discuss how prompt intervention combining psychotherapy, social support mobilization, and potential medication options provides comprehensive care for the mother experiencing PPD symptoms at 12 weeks, with emphasis on both immediate symptom relief and long-term recovery strategies.