Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 1

Overview of Postpartum Depression

Panelists discuss how postpartum depression affects up to 1 in 7 new mothers, presenting with symptoms like persistent sadness, anxiety, and difficulty bonding with the baby, yet remains underdiagnosed and undertreated despite being highly treatable through therapy, medication, and support systems.