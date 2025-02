Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 8

A case of a mother experiencing PPD while on low-dose SSRI

Melanie Barrett, MD; Anita Clayton, MD, and Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discuss how a mother's persistent PPD symptoms despite SSRI treatment necessitated a comprehensive reevaluation of medication dosage, additional therapeutic interventions, and closer monitoring of treatment response to achieve better symptom control.