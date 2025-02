Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 9

Opinion Video February 14, 2025

Treatment approach for a mother experiencing PPD already on SSRI

Melanie Barrett, MD; Anita Clayton, MD, and Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discuss how optimizing SSRI dosage, potentially augmenting with another medication class, and intensifying psychosocial support helps address breakthrough PPD symptoms in mothers with partial response to current SSRI treatment.