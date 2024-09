Advancing MDD Treatment: From STAR*D Insights to Precision Medicine and Novel Therapeutics

Experts in the management of mood disorders comment on the evolving management of major depressive disorder, emphasizing findings from the STAR*D trial, updated treatment guidelines, and the role of precision medicine and the shift toward personalized, rapid-acting treatments to improve patient outcomes.