Opinion Video Published: November 14, 2024 | Updated: November 14, 2024

Optimizing Treatment Response: Insights from Clinical Data and Real-World Experience

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC; and Roger McIntyre, MD, FRCPC wrap up the conversation discussing optimizing treatment response with a focus on rapid-acting antidepressants (ADTs), including real-world patient responses and clinical study data. They address patient education, treatment expectations, titration, and follow-up strategies to enhance treatment optimization and outcomes.