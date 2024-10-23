Opinion Video Published: October 23, 2024 | Updated: October 16, 2024

From Neuroplasticity to Patient Conversations: Managing Affective Disorders Effectively

Key Takeaways Long-term safety and efficacy of systemic and biologic therapies in children require more comprehensive studies.

Understanding the psychosocial impact of psoriasis on pediatric patients and their families is crucial.

Personalized treatment approaches, considering genetic and environmental factors, could improve therapeutic strategies.

Exploring lifestyle modifications and complementary therapies may offer holistic management options for pediatric psoriasis.

Experts in affective disorders discuss the pathophysiology, genetic components, and neurocircuitry involved in these conditions. They delve into treatment nomenclature and patient conversations, focusing on how to target specific brain areas, assess responses, and manage treatments to improve quality of life and hedonic tone