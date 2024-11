Opinion Video Published: October 31, 2024 | Updated: October 31, 2024

Exploring Rapid-Acting Therapies in MDD: Pharmacodynamics and Treatment Evolution

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC; and Roger McIntyre, MD, FRCPC delve into FDA-approved rapid-acting treatments for MDD and TRD, focusing on the sigma-1 agonist and its pharmacodynamics. They explore treatment indications, the rapid onset of action, and how these innovations address unmet clinical needs and shift the treatment paradigm for newly diagnosed depression