Opinion Video Published: October 9, 2024 | Updated: October 9, 2024

Transforming MDD: A Patient's Journey with Rapid-Acting Therapy

Key Takeaways Pediatric plaque psoriasis lacks sufficient treatment options and long-term safety data, complicating management strategies.

The disease significantly affects children's quality of life and psychosocial development, requiring a holistic management approach.

Off-label use of adult medications in children raises concerns about dosing accuracy and potential adverse effects.

More pediatric-specific clinical trials are needed to develop safe and effective treatment protocols for this population.

A patient suffering from MDD, shares his story and the rapid benefits of patient experience with NMDA-targeted therapy, commenting on the tremendous quality of life benefit.