Opinion Video Published: October 2, 2024 | Updated: October 2, 2024

Navigating Non-Response: A Holistic Approach to Patient Care

Key Takeaways Early diagnosis enables targeted therapies, reducing disease severity and improving quality of life in pediatric plaque psoriasis patients.

Timely intervention mitigates the risk of comorbidities, including psoriatic arthritis and psychological issues, associated with delayed treatment.

Personalized treatment plans, facilitated by early diagnosis, optimize therapeutic efficacy and minimize adverse effects.

Early detection is crucial in altering disease trajectory and enhancing long-term health outcomes for pediatric patients.

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC; and Roger McIntyre, MD, FRCPC, focus on social determinants of health and MDD commenting on treatment augmentation, and integrative approaches like social prescribing.