Opinion Video Published: November 7, 2024 | Updated: November 7, 2024

Defining and Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression: Efficacy and Real-World Insights

A panel of mood disorder experts explore the challenges of treatment-resistant depression (TRD), including defining TRD, managing partial improvement, and addressing adverse reactions. They discuss the role of glutamate in TRD, efficacy and safety considerations from clinical trials, treatment half-life, and real-world experiences with pharmacovigilance.