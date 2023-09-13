Collaborating Saves Lives

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 9

"Collaborative care quality initiatives may have become an insurance industry buzzword, but the true spirit of collaborating to save lives has always lived within clinicians."

Collaborative care quality initiatives may have become an insurance industry buzzword, but the true spirit of collaborating to save lives has always lived within clinicians.

Case in point is our cover story discussing a unique collaborative care model, designed and implemented by dedicated clinicians in the trenches. It takes keen insight and direct involvement to understand what is most needed and how to work together to provide the most appropriate care for patients. And as usual, it is clinicians leading the most meaningful charges.

As you know, collaborative care is more than exciting new programs. It happens every day when you reach out to a member of the care team, chat with a colleague about a challenging case, and even visit PsychiatricTimes.com and our social media platforms to discuss ideas and share thoughts. Through our partnership programs with various professional organizations, we continue to foster that sense of collaboration.

As the voice of psychiatry, Psychiatric Times® aims to share clinical pearls and guidance from your colleagues in the field from cover to cover of every issue. Of course, we couldn’t do it without your collaboration, and we invite you, dear reader, to share your thoughts, suggestions, and ideas with us via
PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®

Keeping Up With the Times
"The history of psychiatry is a history of fads in theory, diagnosis, and treatment. Such rapid shifts in conceptualization—such as the emergence of the concept of adult ADHD—almost always warrant informed critical examination."
The Making of Adult ADHD: The Rapid Rise of a Novel Psychiatric Diagnosis
Unique Collaborative Care System: Solution to the Youth Mental Health Crisis
