Submission Call: Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

We hope to feature new voices in an upcoming Special Report focused on child & adolescent psychiatry. If you, or a clinician you know, would like to write an article on pressing topics in child & adolescent psychiatry and potentially be featured in a future print issue, please let us know.

We are seeking clinical articles, case study examples, or CME articles. Manuscripts should be sent in by end of day January 6th, if possible. Interested parties can inquire via email at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for more details.