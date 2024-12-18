Feature

Submission Call: Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times Editors

  • Clinicians are invited to contribute to a Special Report on child and adolescent psychiatry, focusing on pressing topics and advancements in the field.
  • Submissions can include clinical articles, case studies, or CME articles, with a deadline of January 6th.
Would you like to be featured in an upcoming print issue? Submit an article on child & adolescent psychiatry!

We hope to feature new voices in an upcoming Special Report focused on child & adolescent psychiatry. If you, or a clinician you know, would like to write an article on pressing topics in child & adolescent psychiatry and potentially be featured in a future print issue, please let us know.

We are seeking clinical articles, case study examples, or CME articles. Manuscripts should be sent in by end of day January 6th, if possible. Interested parties can inquire via email at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for more details.  

