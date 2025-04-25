The Week in Review: April 21-25

Ronstik/AdobeStock

2025 Is a Landmark Year for Emergency Psychiatry

Emergency psychiatry is gaining recognition with the approval of a focused practice designation by the American Board of Medical Specialties. The new designation allows both psychiatrists and emergency medicine physicians to practice in emergency psychiatry settings, addressing staffing challenges. Scott Zeller, MD, the Chair of our Emergency Psychiatry Special Report, shares the details. Read more here.

Cybin Announces Partnership With Osmind to Advance Clinical-Stage Psychiatry Programs

Cybin, a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company, announced a strategic partnership with Osmind, a leading service provider advancing psychiatry through technology, services, and real-world evidence. Together, they will aim to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients in need. Cybin is currently developing 2 main potential treatments: CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin molecule, in phase 3 development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine program in a phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds. Read more here.

Cobenfy as Add-On Treatment for Schizophrenia Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 ARISE Trial

According to topline results from the phase 3 ARISE study, xanomeline and trospium chloride (Cobenfy) as an adjunctive treatment to atypical antipsychotics did not show a statistically significant difference compared with placebo in adults with inadequately controlled symptoms of schizophrenia. Despite not meeting the primary endpoint, treatment with Cobenfy and an atypical antipsychotic showed a numerical improvement compared with treatment with placebo and an atypical antipsychotic. Additionally, Cobenfy's safety profile and potential benefits suggest further investigation is warranted. Read more here.

Transneural Therapeutics: A New Company to Develop Novel Neuroplastogens

A new preclinical-stage biotechnology company, Transneural Therapeutics, just announced its launch on April 22, 2025. Transneural aims to transform the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with novel neuroplastogens, in particular recognizing the potential of 5-HT2A agonism to treat these conditions. The company's lead asset is TN-001, a dual 5-HT2A partial agonist/5-HT2B antagonist with serotonergic receptor engagement created to deliver rapid and enduring antidepressant effects that rival psychedelic treatment without the risk of hallucinations or dissociative adverse effects. Its lack of adverse effects could potentially eliminate the need for clinical supervision and offer the possibility of traditional dosing. TN-001 is currently in preclinical development for MDD and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Learn more here.

Optimism as a Skill: A Conversation With Dr Sue Varma

In the latest Media Mastery With Dr Mena installment, Sue Varma, MD, PC, DFAPA, shares her journey in psychiatry and media, promoting practical optimism and combating misinformation in mental health discussions. Through her many social media appearances and bestselling book, Practical Optimism, Varma has helped bring evidence-based mental health conversations into the mainstream. You can read the conversation here.

In Memoriam: Pope Francis, a Compassionate Champion of Mental Health

On April 21, 2025, Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died. Two psychiatrists celebrate his life and legacy in this eulogy, including the last impact he had on global mental health. Read more here.

