It's Summertime and Mental Health Challenges Are Heating Up!

This video series is taking a short break while Dr Moffic travels. For now, enjoy the rerun of this video with updated commentary.

Last summer, Rusti opened the video on June 19, 2024, titled "Summertime and the Living Isn’t Easy," with an excerpt of the ever-popular song, "Summertime." In the musical "Porgy and Bess," the song closes with the baby crying, foreshadowing all the various traumas to ensue in the Black community.



The song was also a kind of warning for the increased mental health stress that seemed likely last summer, what with the 2 national political conventions and the accompanying political conflicts. But it would have been very difficult to predict what is extremely concerning about mental health this summer. After all, the new presidential administration has begun to cut mental health care services, resources which were already inadequate. Moreover, there will be an investigation about the limitations and risks of psychiatric medication. At least we had an unprecedented rally for mental health at our recent American Psychiatric Association annual meeting. Now we have to follow that up effectively.

