The Week in Review: March 3-7

This week, Psychiatric Times discussed a variety of psychiatric issues and industry news, including study trial updates and reflections on emotional resilience from a clinician who lost his home in the California wildfires.

Leadership in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry: In Conversation With Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA, FACPsych

After receiving the Award for Leadership in Child, Adolescent, and Young Adult Psychiatry, Vincenzo Di Nicola, MPhil, MD, PhD, FCAHS, DLFAPA, DFCPA, FACPsych, spoke with Psychiatric Times about leadership in psychiatry, pressing issues in child and adolescent psychiatry today, and the lessons he has learned during his career. Di Nicola emphasized the importance of trauma-informed care and understanding cultural contexts in treating young patients and advocated for a more thoughtful approach to the practice of psychiatry, listening to patient’s trauma and creating an environment that fosters healing. Read more.

BHV-7000 for Bipolar Disorder Fails in Phase 2/3 Trial

Biohaven's investigational drug BHV-7000 did not achieve statistical significance in its phase 2/3 trial for bipolar disorder. Despite this, the selective activator of Kv7.2/7.3 potassium channels was deemed safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported. The company is continuing its development for major depressive disorder and epilepsy, with results anticipated in 2025 and 2026. However, Biohaven's BHV-1300 showed promise by significantly reducing IgG 1,2,4 levels in a phase 1 study, leading to plans for phase 2 trials targeting autoimmune diseases. Read more.

After the Wildfires: Reflections on Positive Psychiatry and Posttraumatic Growth

In the March issue cover story, Dave Baron, DO, MSEd, discussed the role of positive psychiatry and lifestyle interventions in promoting resilience and recovery following traumatic events like wildfires. He shared his personal experience with the wildfires in California, having lost his home in the tragedy. In reflecting on the loss, he discussed importance of social support, emotional regulation, and community engagement in fostering posttraumatic growth. Baron explained that while traumatic experiences can lead to distress, they also present opportunities for individuals to develop new perspectives, personal strength, and appreciation for life. Integrating positive psychiatry approaches can aid in transforming adversity into avenues for growth and improved mental health. Read more.

New Study Finds Female Physicians are at Higher Risk of Suicide Than Female General Population

A new study revealed that female physicians in the US face a 53% higher suicide risk compared with the general female population. Conversely, male physicians exhibited a lower suicide risk than their general population counterparts. The study also noted that physicians are more likely to experience depression, mental health issues, and job-related challenged before dying by suicide. Female physicians were found to be more likely to die by poisoning, while male physicians primarily used firearms. The study findings emphasized a need for destigmatization of mental health support for clinicians. Read more.

BLP-003 for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Phase 2b Patient Enrollment Completed

Beckley Psytech has completed patient enrollment for its phase 2b clinical trial of BPL-003, an intranasal mebufotenin benzoate formulation, targeting treatment-resistant depression. The study includes 196 patients across 38 sites, assessing the efficacy and safety of single medium (8 mg) and high (12 mg) doses compared with a subperceptual dose. Efficacy is measured using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale over an 8-week follow-up. Previous phase 2a results demonstrated that a single 10 mg dose induced rapid and durable antidepressant effects, with 55% of patients in remission at day 29 and 45% at day 85. Read more.

Phase 1 Study Initiated: NBI-1140675 for Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Conditions

Neurocrine Biosciences has initiated a phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate NBI-1140675, a second-generation vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. This development builds upon the success of valbenazine, the first FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitor for tardive dyskinesia. The new study is aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of NBI-1140675 in healthy adults. The company is also advancing other VMAT2 inhibitors, including NBI-1070770, currently in phase 2 trials for major depressive disorder. Read more.