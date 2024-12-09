A Year of Progress and Challenges

Pakin/AdobeStock

As 2024 concludes, we look back on a year marked by advancements and ongoing challenges in psychiatry. For instance, we recently celebrated the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of xanomeline and trospium chloride (Cobenfy) and its novel mechanism of action. This potential revolution in psychopharmacology treatment for schizophrenia expands options for patients and offers clinicians another valuable tool for care.

However, mental health issues continue to rise, with higher rates of depression and anxiety reported globally. These increases reflect the broader impact of psychosocial and socioeconomic stresses as well as the evolving mental health needs of diverse populations. Additionally, we had bad news for a potential game changer in psychiatry when the FDA withheld approval for the first new treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder in more than 50 years.

Throughout these developments, Psychiatric Times has remained committed to keeping clinicians informed with up-to-date news and expert insights through online articles, video discussions, and our print issues from cover to cover. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge and perspectives necessary to support your practice and enhance patient care.

As we approach our 40th anniversary in 2025, we are grateful for your continued trust. Looking ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the resources, research, and clinical perspectives that matter most to you. We look forward to continuing this journey together.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences