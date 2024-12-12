Publication

Article

Psychiatric Times

Vol 41, Issue 12
Volume

Wounds

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD

"Each wound contains its own beauty..."

wounds

Thunderstock/AdobeStock

Each wound contains

its own beauty—


blunt trauma indigo

walled below pale blue eyes,


the gashed leg

filigreed with blood,


an abdomen scored

by a surgeon’s blade


each layer yielding

with its own sigh,


the biopsy site healed

in a straight red line.


Each wound speaks

its own language,


every incision, slash,

cut-down and scar


in this hospital where

bruise is not a metaphor.


Here the body’s art

conspires with destruction,


and violence surprises

with beauty so intense


the eyes of all beholders

must learn to be blind.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
wounds
Wounds
schizophrenia
Combating Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia: Updated Treatment Approaches
innovation
Psychopharmacology Innovations
innovation
A Continued Evolution
2025
A Year of Progress and Challenges
2025
A Social Psychiatrist Looks Back on 2024 and Forward to 2025: Hurry Up and Slow Down!
hospitalzation
The Horror of Unjust Psychiatric Hospitalization
Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
turtle
December 6th 2024

Turtle

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
autumn
November 29th 2024

"Autumn Faces"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
dying
November 22nd 2024

Last Rights – Ode to C7

Karandeep Sonu Gaind, MD
nursing home
November 15th 2024

"Nursing Home Doctors"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.