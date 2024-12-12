Publication
Article
Psychiatric Times
Author(s):
"Each wound contains its own beauty..."
Each wound contains
its own beauty—
blunt trauma indigo
walled below pale blue eyes,
the gashed leg
filigreed with blood,
an abdomen scored
by a surgeon’s blade
each layer yielding
with its own sigh,
the biopsy site healed
in a straight red line.
Each wound speaks
its own language,
every incision, slash,
cut-down and scar
in this hospital where
bruise is not a metaphor.
Here the body’s art
conspires with destruction,
and violence surprises
with beauty so intense
the eyes of all beholders
must learn to be blind.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.