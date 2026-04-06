MAID: No Evidence Base for Futility and Irremediability in Psychiatric Disorders

COMMENTARY

As Canada approaches the planned implementation of their medical euthanasia program—or medical aid in dying (MAID)—for patients with sole psychiatric illnesses in March 2027, the Canadian Parliament is again studying the advisability of this decision. Here, we make an argument as to why these practices should remain closed to individuals with psychiatric disorders.

Unlike many other kinds of illnesses, futility or irremediability cannot be reliably resolved by clinicians in cases of psychiatric disorders, especially for any one particular individual. As Sonu Gaind, MD, past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association and chair of the Toronto Expert Advisory Group on MAID for mental illness, wrote, “An extensive review of the literature shows that we cannot predict irremediability when it comes to mental illness. . . There is a big difference between being able to predict the declining course of a well-known medical ailment with understood biology, even if not with 100% certainty, versus making unpredictable assessments about the course of mental illnesses.”1 Some reasons for this follow.

Diagnosis and Prognosis of Mental Disorders Are Unreliable

Prognosis, the ability to predict the course of any illness—with or without treatment—depends on accurate identification of what the illness is, so that we can mine scientific evidence about the course of that illness. Because psychiatric conditions are based on patient’s history and clinical observation of the individual (rather than other kinds of validations, like blood tests, imaging studies, etc) the reliability of psychiatric diagnosis is limited. Studies have shown that clinicians agree on a patient’s formal psychiatric diagnosis between 66% to 75% of the time.2 Also, over time, psychiatric diagnoses are liable to be changed, much more than diagnoses of somatic illnesses. So, the unreliability and instability of psychiatric diagnoses mean that predicting the course of a patient’s condition, the prospect of its remission, and its response to any or all treatment, are too elusive to declare any one case “untreatable” or “futile.” The level of uncertainty in the science of psychiatric prognosis is very high.3

Inability to Know Which Suicides to Prevent and Which to Provide

Because of these unpredictable aspects, allowing MAID for some psychiatric patients, but not for all, poses a profound and irresolvable clinical conundrum—how to distinguish those patients for whom suicide should be prevented from those for whom it should be provided. The chairs of all 17 academic departments of psychiatry in Canada expressed profound concern about allowing MAID for mental disorders for this reason.4 Imagine a likely scenario if MAID were legalized for psychiatric disorders: a psychiatric inpatient ward where some patients are being treated for suicidal thinking or behavior, perhaps involuntarily, but others on the same ward might be deemed eligible to receive MAID. Besides the moral injury to the clinicians, how confusing it would be for the patients in that milieu! Now scale up this conundrum to the general population where, nationally, some suicides for mental disorders are not prevented, but provided. That will impact the taboo against suicide—a vital component of suicide prevention in general. A taboo (“it is not good to commit suicide”) is different than stigma (“you should be ashamed if you try it”). Indeed, because of MAID’s dampening taboo, there is growing evidence that the rates of “ordinary suicide” in jurisdictions that have MAID (specifically Oregon, Switzerland Netherlands, Belgium5 and Australia6) have risen much faster after it was legalized than before, strongly suggesting the emergence of “suicide contagion”—a well-known public health phenomenon. The mixed messages of the provided vs the prevented suicides are profoundly impactful, particularly on those with mental illness, who already struggle with impairment in rational reflection about suicide as an option.

Enormous and Nonspecific Variety of Treatments for Mental Disorders

The breadth of treatments for psychiatric illnesses is wider than for somatic treatments. There is much less specificity for any one medication, therapy, or procedure for a mental disorder. Treatments for psychiatric disorders are much less precise than for somatic disorders.7 For example, a medication that might be effective for schizophrenia will also be effective for bipolar disorder, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, insomnia, eating disorder, and others. Psychiatric treatments come in many modalities from over 100 pharmaceuticals of different actions to several hundred bona fide methods of talk therapy and physical treatments,8 like electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and many others. The response of several patients with a similar psychiatric condition can be highly variable,9 more so than for nonpsychiatric conditions, requiring a much more robust trial-and-error approach. Patients typically require more than one kind of treatment for optimal benefit. There is not widespread availability for so many of these various treatments, particularly some cutting-edge treatments like psilocybin, clozapine, ketamine, and dialectical behavior therapy. Some are available only in academic centers and some are wielded primarily by subspecialists in a certain condition, who may be difficult to access, as they are scarce, with long waiting lists to see them. Waiting lists for such specialists in Canada can be far longer than the 90-day wait for Track 2 MAID.10 Off-label treatments are especially common in psychiatry, even when there is a good evidence base, so they may be difficult to get approved.11 Therefore, not every treatment is available to every psychiatrist, and indeed, not every psychiatrist is even aware of the full scope of treatment options, or is trained in them.12