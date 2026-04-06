MAID: No Evidence Base for Futility and Irremediability in Psychiatric Disorders
As Canada approaches the planned implementation of their medical euthanasia program for patients with sole psychiatric illnesses, these authors make an argument as to why euthanasia should remain closed to patients with psychiatric disorders.
COMMENTARY
As Canada approaches the planned implementation of their medical euthanasia program—or medical aid in dying (MAID)—for patients with sole psychiatric illnesses in March 2027, the Canadian Parliament is again studying the advisability of this decision. Here, we make an argument as to why these practices should remain closed to individuals with psychiatric disorders.
Unlike many other kinds of illnesses, futility or irremediability cannot be reliably resolved by clinicians in cases of psychiatric disorders, especially for any one particular individual. As Sonu Gaind, MD, past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association and chair of the Toronto Expert Advisory Group on MAID for mental illness, wrote, “An extensive review of the literature shows that we cannot predict irremediability when it comes to mental illness. . . There is a big difference between being able to predict the declining course of a well-known medical ailment with understood biology, even if not with 100% certainty, versus making unpredictable assessments about the course of mental illnesses.”1 Some reasons for this follow.
Diagnosis and Prognosis of Mental Disorders Are Unreliable
Prognosis, the ability to predict the course of any illness—with or without treatment—depends on accurate identification of what the illness is, so that we can mine scientific evidence about the course of that illness. Because psychiatric conditions are based on patient’s history and clinical observation of the individual (rather than other kinds of validations, like blood tests, imaging studies, etc) the reliability of psychiatric diagnosis is limited. Studies have shown that clinicians agree on a patient’s formal psychiatric diagnosis between 66% to 75% of the time.2 Also, over time, psychiatric diagnoses are liable to be changed, much more than diagnoses of somatic illnesses. So, the unreliability and instability of psychiatric diagnoses mean that predicting the course of a patient’s condition, the prospect of its remission, and its response to any or all treatment, are too elusive to declare any one case “untreatable” or “futile.” The level of uncertainty in the science of psychiatric prognosis is very high.3
Inability to Know Which Suicides to Prevent and Which to Provide
Because of these unpredictable aspects, allowing MAID for some psychiatric patients, but not for all, poses a profound and irresolvable clinical conundrum—how to distinguish those patients for whom suicide should be prevented from those for whom it should be provided. The chairs of all 17 academic departments of psychiatry in Canada expressed profound concern about allowing MAID for mental disorders for this reason.4 Imagine a likely scenario if MAID were legalized for psychiatric disorders: a psychiatric inpatient ward where some patients are being treated for suicidal thinking or behavior, perhaps involuntarily, but others on the same ward might be deemed eligible to receive MAID. Besides the moral injury to the clinicians, how confusing it would be for the patients in that milieu! Now scale up this conundrum to the general population where, nationally, some suicides for mental disorders are not prevented, but provided. That will impact the taboo against suicide—a vital component of suicide prevention in general. A taboo (“it is not good to commit suicide”) is different than stigma (“you should be ashamed if you try it”). Indeed, because of MAID’s dampening taboo, there is growing evidence that the rates of “ordinary suicide” in jurisdictions that have MAID (specifically Oregon, Switzerland Netherlands, Belgium5 and Australia6) have risen much faster after it was legalized than before, strongly suggesting the emergence of “suicide contagion”—a well-known public health phenomenon. The mixed messages of the provided vs the prevented suicides are profoundly impactful, particularly on those with mental illness, who already struggle with impairment in rational reflection about suicide as an option.
Enormous and Nonspecific Variety of Treatments for Mental Disorders
The breadth of treatments for psychiatric illnesses is wider than for somatic treatments. There is much less specificity for any one medication, therapy, or procedure for a mental disorder. Treatments for psychiatric disorders are much less precise than for somatic disorders.7 For example, a medication that might be effective for schizophrenia will also be effective for bipolar disorder, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, insomnia, eating disorder, and others. Psychiatric treatments come in many modalities from over 100 pharmaceuticals of different actions to several hundred bona fide methods of talk therapy and physical treatments,8 like electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and many others. The response of several patients with a similar psychiatric condition can be highly variable,9 more so than for nonpsychiatric conditions, requiring a much more robust trial-and-error approach. Patients typically require more than one kind of treatment for optimal benefit. There is not widespread availability for so many of these various treatments, particularly some cutting-edge treatments like psilocybin, clozapine, ketamine, and dialectical behavior therapy. Some are available only in academic centers and some are wielded primarily by subspecialists in a certain condition, who may be difficult to access, as they are scarce, with long waiting lists to see them. Waiting lists for such specialists in Canada can be far longer than the 90-day wait for Track 2 MAID.10 Off-label treatments are especially common in psychiatry, even when there is a good evidence base, so they may be difficult to get approved.11 Therefore, not every treatment is available to every psychiatrist, and indeed, not every psychiatrist is even aware of the full scope of treatment options, or is trained in them.12
The Challenge of Evaluating Capacity to Consent to MAID
Capacity to consent to treatment is more elusive in the setting of mental illness. The most respected bioethics textbook in the world, Principles of Biomedical Ethics, written by Beauchamp and Childress, defines autonomy as: “Self-rule that is free from both controlling interference by others and from inner limitations.”13 Mental illnesses and their associated cognitive and emotional distortions are the quintessential inner limitations. The state-of-the-art of capacity assessment is a highly complex one, which was developed for far less serious existential issues than to make the decision to end one’s life. It was developed for capacity to stand trial, write a will, consent to surgery, etc. Even at that level, capacity assessment requires specialized training that even most psychiatrists do not have. It is a skill that is provided mostly by certain psychiatric subspecialists—forensic psychiatrists and consultation-liaison psychiatrists who work on medical and surgical wards. Even in the Netherlands, a country that has had 2 decades to develop experience with psychiatric MAID, one study showed that 92% of psychiatric patients receiving euthanasia had inadequate capacity assessment,14 because there were no agreed upon standards for such an assessment for approving a suicidal wish in that cohort where suicidal feelings are particularly endemic.
Those With Mental Illness Are More Marginalized and More Vulnerable
Family physician Ramona Coelho has written: “When feeling like a burden, or when loneliness, depression, or fear of prolonged suffering are the factors driving the decision, the choices for MAID are not made in true freedom but are borne of anguish and desperation... Suffering can distort autonomy.”15 Mental illness can indeed cause severe suffering. One might even consider it the “most human” form of suffering. That marginalization makes individuals more vulnerable to requesting MAID, which has been widely documented in Canada. Those with chronic and severe mental illnesses are among the most marginalized citizens of all. They are overrepresented in the lowest socioeconomic quintile of the population.16 They are more likely to be underresourced, disabled, unhoused, and stigmatized than people with other medical conditions. Franklin Roosevelt famously said, “necessitous men are not free men.” Those with mental illness are disproportionally necessitous.
MAID Inverts the Fundamental Ethos of Mental Health Professions
It is already challenging for physicians to get out the way of death, and to refer patients for palliative care. Further, to administer the means to actively produce death is anathema to medical ethics, but particularly for psychiatrists, whose daily work and fundamental ethos is to prevent suicide. This is why the American Psychiatric Association is opposed to any intervention to produce death for those with mental illness.17 Mental health professionals typically have longer and more frequent encounters with individual patients than other physicians and health care professionals. Helping individuals deal with despair, demoralization, suffering, and hopelessness is a core mission in the mental health professions. Psychiatric clinicians address symptoms, but also build coping mechanisms, mobilize support systems, and even help people make meaning of unresolved suffering. Mental health experts are skilled at accompanying patients in their afflictions and have specific training and experience on how to avoid absorbing a patient’s hopelessness and nihilism, a skill set which is independent of any psychiatric diagnosis. To create a facilitated path to suicide by opening MAID in the setting of mental health treatment is a profound, indeed revolutionary, and perilous inversion of that professional ethos for individual patients, and for public mental health.
Dr Komrad is a psychiatrist on the teaching staff of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He is also a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland in Baltimore and on the teaching faculty of psychiatry at Tulane University and Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is also a founding member of the international physicians’ organization
Dr Ferrier is a family physician working in the Division of Geriatric Medicine of the McGill University Health Centre. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is the president of the Physicians’ Alliance Against Euthanasia.
References
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