Presenting Our April 2026 Theme: Schizophrenia

Psychiatric Times features monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our April 2026 theme focuses on schizophrenia, one of the most prominent disorders in the field. According to the World Health Organization, schizophrenia affects 1 in 345 individuals (0.29%) worldwide.1

How can clinicians address the early mortality associated with schizophrenia? How can we decrease the stigma associated with schizophrenia? What do you know about heavy cannabis use and schizophrenia? Can lifestyle improvements help reduce symptoms of schizophrenia? What treatments do you find most useful in your clinical practice? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?