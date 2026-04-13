“Bits and Pieces”: Building a Family on 3 Continents, A Story of Italian Migration

SECOND THOUGHTS

As I approach my 50th column in my “Second Thoughts” series and mark the end of my triennium (2022-25) as President of the World Association of Social Psychiatry (WASP), I will soon wrap up my mini-series on “Terms of the Social” then top it off with a relational dialogue with Professor Norman Sartorius, MD, PhD, who has greatly influenced social psychiatry and has been called “psychiatry’s living legend” by The Lancet. A number of other dialogues are lined up as well.

As an introduction to my next focus on migration, I want to tell my own story as an Italian immigrant, married to a Brazilian immigrant, living in Canada, and its implications for thinking about migration and working with migrants. I have already written a column about migration , setting out the larger canvas for thinking about the movement of individuals around the world through the theory of American philosopher of motion Thomas Nail. This one is more personal but be sure, I want to make some strong and more far-reaching statements.

Firstly, I believe that we are in crisis of representation in the world today. From “cultural appropriation” to “cancel culture,” my concern about our descent into “identity politics” is that no one can represent anyone else, especially from another group. Well, so much for the counterfactuals that I discussed in a recent column as the heart of literature; so much for fiction, for acting, and for art. So, as my fellow Abruzzese Ignazio Silone wrote about how we speak Italian in our region of Italy, I have the right to tell my own story in my own way. Born and raised in Italy to which I return regularly and with an Italian extended family on 3 continents, I will tell our story in my own voice with authenticity and integrity, and not echo the dogmas and pieties of either Italy or our host countries.

Secondly, in telling my story, I will test it (in later columns) against models of migration and intercultural encounters, from acculturation to assimilation to the emergent Western orthodoxy of diversity. In particular, I will test my story against my own model of cultural family therapy and the cultural formulation interview. Cultural psychiatry, in which I have been so immersed all of my career, sheds little light about Italian culture in Italy or in the Italian diaspora—the “little Italies” of the world—while the real social discriminators that separate Italy’s north and south and spotlight the difference between the experience of being Italian in Canada or the US vs in Brazil or Mexico are left in absolute darkness.

Bits and Pieces

The migrant has become the political figure of our time.

– Thomas Nail, The Figure of the Migrant1

American philosopher of movement, Thomas Nail,1,2 argues that migration is the rule, not the exception in human history and that we need a new psychology and a new politics of movement—a kinopsychology and a kinopolitics. Italian emigration since the founding of modern Italy is one of the great stories of the contemporary world.3,4 There is hardly a town in Italy that has not sent out its natives sons and daughters to other lands. And what would such cities as São Paulo and Buenos Aires be without their Italian immigrants? Or Montreal, Chicago, and New York?

My family story is just one specific instance of the many reasons why Italians looked beyond Italy for an economically better life. Born in Abruzzo, my father felt alienated from his own family and culture after the Second World War and sought refuge both in leftist politics and in migration. Partly of his own doing, partly due to circumstances, he got caught in the “wheel of history” or “the force of destiny” to use Giuseppe Verdi’s phrase from my father’s favorite opera and abandoned my mother soon after I was conceived. He had a brief second life in Venezuela and a longer life with a new family in Brazil. This is a story I have related in installments from my first meeting with him—“Strangers no more: A family therapist meets his father”5—to my last letter to him after his death—“Intimate strangers.”6

At the Table

Like every family story, the particulars have shaped my life and my search to bring together the bits and pieces of my family is my own personal journey and the subject of my investigations as a child psychiatrist, family therapist, and philosopher.7-16

I was raised by my mother and her family, in Italy for my first 6 years, then in Canada, where we immigrated to join the rest of the family that had already left Italy. My education was in English in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the US, with sojourns in Rome and Milan for my family therapy training. In fact, when I did the “Practicum in Family Therapy” in 1987 with Maurizio Andolfi, MD, there were several Brazilians in the group who offered their understanding and support for me to go to meet my father in Brazil. And yet, it took me 7 years—and a crisis in my life—to do it.

When I met my Italian father Giuseppe for the first time in Brazil at the age of 41, with my 10-year old Carlo, he asked me what I do. I told him I work with children and families across cultures, especially immigrants and traumatized individuals. “So you are working on your own case,” was his witty summary. The most powerful message from that journey was not my father’s first words in Italian at the airport in São Paulo, Perdonami, figlio—“Forgive me, son”—as poignant as they were. Rather, it was the words of my newfound Brazilian sister Carmen Silvana, who said that she had known about me since we were children and that there had always been a place for me at the table of my family in Brazil.5,6,9

I am a fortunate person. I had the means and the stability in my life to find my place at that table and I took it. It eventually led me to a second marriage to a fifth generation Italian Brazilian from southern Brazil. My fiancée, Letícia Castagna Lovato, met my father, but by the time we got married, he had passed away. At our wedding, I brought together my own Italian family from 3 continents—Italy, Canada, and Brazil—with Letícia’s Italian Brazilian family. Nena, my mother, and Nina Mara, my daughter from my first marriage, were there as were all of my father’s grandchildren from Brazil and Italy. Letícia and I called our daughter, Anita Sofia, inspired by Anita Garibaldi and my love of philosophy.6

The Right to Tell Your Own Story

We leave to each person the right to tell their own story in their own way.

– Ignazio Silone, Fontamara (my translation)17

And what is the moral of the story? You can believe in fate and the force of destiny, as my father Giuseppe did—as does my wife Letícia who believes that a higher power brought us together—or you can believe as I do that you make your own destiny by ascribing meaning to the accidents and traumas of your life. This is mine.

The Story of Family Migrations: 7 Lessons at the Crossroads of Family Studies, Society and Culture, Identity, and Belonging

Arriving at each new city, the traveller finds again a past of his that he did not know he had: the foreignness of what you no longer are or no longer possess lies in wait for him in foreign, unpossessed places.

– Italo Calvino, Invisible Cities18

1. The Human Story As a Story of Migration

Migration is the rule rather than the exception across the world and across history. American philosopher Thomas Nail1,2 has created a philosophy of movement and called for a psychology of movement—kinopsychology—and a politics of movement—kinopolitics. Movement exposes us to change and diversity, creating multiplicity and pluralism.

My work as a child and family psychiatrist and socio-cultural psychiatrist focuses on migrant and refugee families and their attempted adaptations in new worlds. I have specialized in trauma with many studies. With each child, with each family, with each predicament, I try to build an empathic bridge between their experiences and mine, reaching back to my own complex family story. I sometimes share that with them and I believe it gives us greater access to their own reserves and resources for adaptation.

2. “Addition, Not Subtraction”

In the face of multiplicity and plurality, I adopted this slogan. In spite of that, sometimes when we open one door, others close behind us. To put it differently, as Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges put it in his short story, “The Garden of Forking Paths,”19 we are in a woods with trees in front of us where each one presents us with a choice. We can go to the left or the right. These choices can be capricious or random or they can be shaped by past experience, modeling, ideology, mentoring, and family patterns. Yet, they represent both a radical potentiality (potenza as Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben has described it)20 and the accumulated weight of our choices, history, families, societies, and cultures. Finally, I reach for integration and synthesis across disciplines and domains.