In Memoriam: Eulogies for My Psychiatric Colleagues

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Perhaps it is no surprise that in my columns about turning 80 years old, and in preparing for the challenges and celebrations of aging, that I recently encountered news of the recent deaths of colleagues. One I knew well personally, one I knew by reputation, and one I did not know at all, but who died before the age of 80 after an illustrious career.

Today we will focus on Dr Hay. The following day we will plan to cover the others.

Donald P. Hay, MD: A Most Welcoming Psychiatrist Colleague

It was back in the winter of 1988-1989 when I was presenting something that I no longer can recall at the annual conference on Creativity & Madness, this one in Hawaii. In a few months, we would be moving from Houston to my new job at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Right afterwards, a colleague that I did not know came up to introduce himself, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and lai, along with a big smile at that. He said that he was from Milwaukee and an officer of the Wisconsin Psychiatric Association and wanted to welcome me. It was Don Hay.

It turned out that we would closely work together as I became Medical Director of St. Mary’s Hill Psychiatric Hospital in contractual association with the Medical College of Wisconsin. Given his expertise in geriatrics,1 I soon hired Don to be the director of our psychiatric geriatric ward, as well as electroconvulsive (ECT) treatment. As controversial as ECT was then, I never received a complaint about Don’s use of it. He was so reliable and available that he bought and used one of the big new cell phones that had just come out, the first I ever saw used.