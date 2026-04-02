Psyched Perspectives: Intersections of Cardio-Oncology and Psychiatry With Mary Branch, MD

Branch also addressed the compounding psychological burden in cardio-oncology. She noted that patients managing both a cancer diagnosis and cardiac risk faced an especially heavy load: "if you don't have a lot of support, it's just a lot to be able to manage, 1, with cancer and then, 2, with heart disease on top of that or the risk of heart disease. You can possibly beat one thing but may be in trouble for another."

On interdisciplinary collaboration, Branch advocated for formal referral networks and joint educational events between cardiology and psychiatry. She described a practical gap she encountered in her own practice: "when I was seeing a lot of young patients who had palpitations and things like that, and I tried to convince them that it wasn't heart disease, but I could definitely sense that there was an anxiety component. It would be nice to say, 'I would love for you to see my colleague, who may be able to, on the psychiatry side, just have a chat and see if this is something that could help.'"

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

Dr Branch is a board-certified cardiologist working in cardio-oncology and community care.

References

1. Pennells L, Mascie-Taylor CGN. Depression and incident cardiovascular disease . JACC Asia. 2024;4(4):289-291.