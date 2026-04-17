Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem “ Paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl ,” which was featured in the April 2026 issue of Psychiatric Times.

Berlin and his wife have maintained a subscription to the New England Journal of Medicine. A recent issue presented a CAT scan image of a spinal cord decorated with little red arrows pointing to what was identified as a “Paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl,” a label that instantly made me laugh when I flashed on Groucho Marx in the Marx Brothers film “A Day at the Races.” He imagined Groucho making a joke about a “Zuckerkandl” to the heroine, Emily Upjohn, played by Margaret Dumont, which led to the writing of this poem.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.