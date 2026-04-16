so high even Hackenbush

would have thought to triple check them.

And though you might be someone

who has never tackled a CAT scan,

I guarantee you won’t miss the red

paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl

beside the aorta, the way Doc Williams’

red wheelbarrow is glazed with rain

water beside the white chickens,

a silly line I recite to 10-year-olds

who laugh like I’m funnier than Groucho.

So let me light a cigar and honk

Harpo’s horn to celebrate

the surgical teams’ skill,

the miracle of CAT scans,

and a fully recovered patient

ready for another day at the races.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.