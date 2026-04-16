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Publication|Articles|April 16, 2026

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 43, Issue 4

Paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl

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Key Takeaways

  • Comic Marx Brothers banter is used to offset the gravity of a catecholamine-secreting paraganglioma scenario.
  • Clinically, abdominal pain with extreme hypertension signals a dangerous endocrine etiology requiring high vigilance.
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"While studying the CAT scan, I picture Groucho Marx..."

-From the New England Journal of Medicine “Images in Clinical Medicine,”

While studying the CAT scan

I picture Groucho Marx

as Dr. Hugo Z. Hackenbush

offering a diagnosis to Emily Upjohn:

“I see you’ve got a Paraganglioma

in your Organ of Zuckerkandl,

and that’s a candle I’d like to light!”

Emily blushing, “Oh Hugo, you know

just how to set a girl’s heart on fire!”

Off screen, the scan is no joke:

a young man with belly pain

plus blood pressure numbers

so high even Hackenbush

would have thought to triple check them.

And though you might be someone

who has never tackled a CAT scan,

I guarantee you won’t miss the red

paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl

beside the aorta, the way Doc Williams’

red wheelbarrow is glazed with rain

water beside the white chickens,

a silly line I recite to 10-year-olds

who laugh like I’m funnier than Groucho.

So let me light a cigar and honk

Harpo’s horn to celebrate

the surgical teams’ skill,

the miracle of CAT scans,

and a fully recovered patient

ready for another day at the races.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Articles in this issue

6 months ago

Shared Pathways, Distinct Contexts: Depression Across Organ Failure, Neurological Diseases, and Reproductive Transitions

6 months ago

Sex Hormones and Eating Disorders: An Evolving Relationship

6 months ago

Prolactin Monitoring for Antipsychotics and the Impact of Stress

6 months ago

Importance of Monitoring Patients’ Hormonal Contraceptive Use

6 months ago

Hormones and Mental Health: Bridging Neuroendocrinology and Psychiatry

6 months ago

Management of Lithium’s Adverse Effects: Update on Weight Gain

7 months ago

Tinnitus Associated With Bupropion: The Importance of Dosage Adjustment

7 months ago

The Curious Story of Sigma-1 Receptors

7 months ago

Spring Into Action: The Importance of Physical Activity

7 months ago

A New Reality for Psychiatry: Is Reality TV a Friend or Foe?

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