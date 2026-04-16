- Vol 43, Issue 4
Paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl
Key Takeaways
- Comic Marx Brothers banter is used to offset the gravity of a catecholamine-secreting paraganglioma scenario.
- Clinically, abdominal pain with extreme hypertension signals a dangerous endocrine etiology requiring high vigilance.
"While studying the CAT scan, I picture Groucho Marx..."
-From the New England Journal of Medicine “Images in Clinical Medicine,”
While studying the CAT scan
I picture Groucho Marx
as Dr. Hugo Z. Hackenbush
offering a diagnosis to Emily Upjohn:
“I see you’ve got a Paraganglioma
in your Organ of Zuckerkandl,
and that’s a candle I’d like to light!”
Emily blushing, “Oh Hugo, you know
just how to set a girl’s heart on fire!”
Off screen, the scan is no joke:
a young man with belly pain
plus blood pressure numbers
so high even Hackenbush
would have thought to triple check them.
And though you might be someone
who has never tackled a CAT scan,
I guarantee you won’t miss the red
paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl
beside the aorta, the way Doc Williams’
red wheelbarrow is glazed with rain
water beside the white chickens,
a silly line I recite to 10-year-olds
who laugh like I’m funnier than Groucho.
So let me light a cigar and honk
Harpo’s horn to celebrate
the surgical teams’ skill,
the miracle of CAT scans,
and a fully recovered patient
ready for another day at the races.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
Articles in this issue
7 months agoThe Curious Story of Sigma-1 Receptors