I Want to Read at the White House
"I want to read poems at the white house. I want to read poems at the white house with all the pomp available."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem “
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 28 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book isTender Fences.