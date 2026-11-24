The assessment is integrated rather than sequential: a registered nurse completes a medical screen, case management explores psychosocial factors, and the psychiatric provider evaluates. Once every discipline has screened and evaluated the patient, the psychiatric provider combines those findings for a comprehensive treatment plan that addresses the whole person. Because the team works from a shared clinical perspective, patients are not asked to repeat their story.

From the start, patients have access to the broader care team, including therapists and recovery support specialists, often referred to as peers, who use their lived experience to build trust, encourage engagement, and support patients as they navigate their crisis. The handoff from law enforcement is designed the same way: officers and first responders arrive through a dedicated entrance, allowing for a faster warm handoff and earlier clinical engagement. For outpatient providers, the principle is familiar: the less fragmented the evaluation process, the more energy can be spent on treatment, rather than retelling the crisis.

Rapid Psychiatric Intervention

In this setting, rapid intervention does not mean rushing to a diagnosis. It means beginning treatment while the clinical picture is still coming into focus. Providers build a working understanding from symptoms, observation, prior records, psychosocial assessment, substance use history, medical conditions, and safety concerns. Safety comes first, and treatment does not wait for every question to be answered.

Time itself becomes part of the assessment. Continuous observation of the symptoms as they progress over the first several hours often provides additional clarity into the etiology. Consider a highly agitated patient with a positive drug screen and unknown psychiatric history. If that patient reconstitutes after sleep or without medication, a substance-related presentation becomes more likely. If symptoms persist, an underlying psychiatric condition may be driving the crisis.

Engagement and de-escalation begin with listening and offering choices. Even patients who have been hospitalized before may not understand their options in the current moment; explaining them restores a measure of agency that often changes the conversation. Asking patients what their illness means to them can be equally informative. The answer frequently reshapes the treatment approach and surfaces context that may not emerge through symptom review alone. Alongside them, providers have immediate access to medications, withdrawal support, and medication-assisted treatment, allowing intervention to begin while assessment continues.

Disposition: Who Goes Home and How the Team at a CRC Decides

The goal is to return the patient to their community and outpatient provider as soon as clinically appropriate, not to keep them for a predetermined number of days. Patients are reassessed throughout the observation period rather than being evaluated at a single point in time. When someone can be managed safely in an outpatient setting, they can be transitioned to that appropriate level of care. When additional stabilization is needed, the patient can be transitioned to a higher level of care. Length of stay follows clinical need rather than a standard timeline.

That decision depends on the presenting symptoms and their progression, safety, response to treatment, and collateral. Just as important is understanding what is driving the crisis. A patient may appear clinically improved, but if the circumstances that contributed to the crisis remain unchanged, the risk often remains as well.

Consider 2 patients who make suicidal statements while intoxicated. One is employed, connected to family, and no longer expresses suicidal thoughts after becoming sober. The other drinks to cope with depression, lives alone, and has little support. Although the presenting statements are similar, the underlying circumstances are not. One patient may be ready to return home with follow-up care, while the other may need therapy, medication evaluation, safety planning, and additional stabilization before discharge. The crisis is not defined only by what the patient says: it is also defined by the context in which it occurs.

Continuity of Care: Discharge Is a Handoff

For outpatient providers, the most important part of the crisis episode may be what happens next. The goal is not simply discharge; the goal is returning the patient to ongoing care with enough information, support, and momentum to continue treatment.

Discharge planning begins at admission. Throughout the stay, the team gathers information on what contributed to the crisis, how the patient is responding to treatment, and what remains unresolved, and uses it to build a comprehensive discharge plan. Barriers such as housing, transportation, interpreter needs, and benefits are addressed wherever possible. Case managers facilitate provider-to-provider warm handoffs rather than relying on a list of referrals.

This is where the patient comes back to you. The crisis center's role is not to replace the outpatient relationship but to strengthen it, returning the patient with a clearer understanding of the crisis, a plan for what comes next, and a path forward that can continue in the community. The lessons travel beyond the crisis setting: an assessment that lets the patient tell their story once, time used as part of the diagnosis, choices offered before decisions are made, disposition shaped by context rather than a single statement, and discharge treated as a handoff rather than an ending. The crisis may happen elsewhere, but what happens next is shared work.

Dr DuBois is the chief medical officer at Connections Health Solutions.

Dr Nadiri is the medical director for Connections Health Solutions in Virginia.