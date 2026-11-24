Podcast: Patients Pay the Price for Turf Wars in Interventional Psychiatry
"On Your Mind" guest Lisa Harding, MD, says training, not credentials, should decide who delivers interventional psychiatry as access gaps widen.
Lisa Harding, MD, an interventional psychiatrist and professor at Yale University, says the debate over who should deliver interventional psychiatry is hurting the patients it is meant to protect. She made the case in this episode of “On Your Mind With Erin Crown.”
Harding said the question of whether advanced practice providers (APPs) belong in interventional psychiatry rarely comes up when APPs are in the room. She hears it often in physician-only forums, where some clinicians say APPs are "taking over." She questioned that framing, pointing out that more than 35 million people are living with depression.
Harding also questioned the idea that delivering these treatments takes rare expertise. Psychiatry, she said, is an imprecise specialty, and much of its everyday care is routine. "There is no measure of genius that is needed to prescribe 150 milligrams of sertraline for depression," she said. "So how can you gatekeep something that is imprecise?"
She added that regulators and payers have already set the standard. State boards and the US Drug Enforcement Administration license physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) to prescribe, and psychiatry residents can graduate without hands-on experience in transcranial magnetic stimulation, electroconvulsive therapy, or ketamine treatment.
Crown said her profession's training builds in the expectation that clinicians keep learning after graduation. In her view, that mindset suits a fast-moving field like interventional psychiatry. She recalled launching one of Pennsylvania's first esketamine clinics in 2019 to serve rural patients who had no other option nearby.
Asked what an ideal system would look like, Harding said it would be collaborative care. She noted that primary care, psychiatry, and therapy rarely communicate, and that some rural psychiatrists already work closely with treatment sites run by APPs. "I think my utopia looks like collaborative care," she said.
She urged clinicians who oppose APPs in interventional roles to put their energy into training instead, with physicians and APPs educating each other. "Do things to educate all of us, not just one part of us," Harding said.
Crown summed up the shared goal in a new term: "patientism."
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Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.
Dr Harding is a psychiatrist and on the faculty at Yale University School of Medicine.