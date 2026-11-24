She added that regulators and payers have already set the standard. State boards and the US Drug Enforcement Administration license physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) to prescribe, and psychiatry residents can graduate without hands-on experience in transcranial magnetic stimulation, electroconvulsive therapy, or ketamine treatment.

Crown said her profession's training builds in the expectation that clinicians keep learning after graduation. In her view, that mindset suits a fast-moving field like interventional psychiatry. She recalled launching one of Pennsylvania's first esketamine clinics in 2019 to serve rural patients who had no other option nearby.

Asked what an ideal system would look like, Harding said it would be collaborative care. She noted that primary care, psychiatry, and therapy rarely communicate, and that some rural psychiatrists already work closely with treatment sites run by APPs. "I think my utopia looks like collaborative care," she said.

She urged clinicians who oppose APPs in interventional roles to put their energy into training instead, with physicians and APPs educating each other. "Do things to educate all of us, not just one part of us," Harding said.

Crown summed up the shared goal in a new term: "patientism."

What psychiatric topic is on your mind? Let us know at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com !

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant at State College, Pennsylvania, and owner of Future Options Research.

Dr Harding is a psychiatrist and on the faculty at Yale University School of Medicine.