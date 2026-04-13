Logo Image
Publication|Articles|April 13, 2026

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 43, Issue 4

Spring Into Action: The Importance of Physical Activity

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • An international scientific consensus supports exercise as a core psychiatric intervention, demonstrating moderate to large improvements in depressive symptoms, psychotic symptoms, cognition, and quality of life.
  • Real-world uptake remains poor, as patients with depression or bipolar disorder are up to 50% less likely than peers to achieve sufficient physical activity.
SHOW MORE

Exercise boosts recovery in depression and psychosis, and improves cognition and quality of life; clinicians can now use the 5A model to make movement a routine psychiatric tool.

An international team of scientists has recently called for physical activity to be recognized as an integral part of psychiatric treatment. Their results show that exercise leads to moderate to large improvements in depression, psychotic symptoms, cognition, quality of life, and more. Despite this, individuals with depression or bipolar disorder are up to 50% less likely to be sufficiently active than their peers.1

This review also describes how psychiatrists and mental health clinicians can integrate exercise into care using a new model: the 5A model (Ask, Assess, Advise, Assist, Arrange). This model helps identify patient inactivity, assess patients’ readiness to change their behavior, provide personalized recommendations, support motivation, and organize progress checks.1

Fitness has always been a passion of mine. As spring and the warmer months commence, this is the perfect time for both you and your patients to be more active. Whether it is walking, swimming, aerobics, or another activity, the research is clear: movement affects our mental health. So let’s spring into action!

Share your fitness passion with us via email at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com or send us a short vertical video.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

Reference

1. Stubbs B, Ma R, Teychenne M, et al. Integrating physical activity into routine psychiatric care: a review. JAMA Psychiatry. Published online March 4, 2026.

Articles in this issue

6 months ago

Shared Pathways, Distinct Contexts: Depression Across Organ Failure, Neurological Diseases, and Reproductive Transitions

6 months ago

Sex Hormones and Eating Disorders: An Evolving Relationship

6 months ago

Prolactin Monitoring for Antipsychotics and the Impact of Stress

6 months ago

Importance of Monitoring Patients’ Hormonal Contraceptive Use

6 months ago

Hormones and Mental Health: Bridging Neuroendocrinology and Psychiatry

6 months ago

Management of Lithium’s Adverse Effects: Update on Weight Gain

6 months ago

Paraganglioma in the Organ of Zuckerkandl

6 months ago

Tinnitus Associated With Bupropion: The Importance of Dosage Adjustment

6 months ago

The Curious Story of Sigma-1 Receptors

7 months ago

A New Reality for Psychiatry: Is Reality TV a Friend or Foe?

Related to this article

View more