Spring Into Action: The Importance of Physical Activity

An international team of scientists has recently called for physical activity to be recognized as an integral part of psychiatric treatment. Their results show that exercise leads to moderate to large improvements in depression, psychotic symptoms, cognition, quality of life, and more. Despite this, individuals with depression or bipolar disorder are up to 50% less likely to be sufficiently active than their peers.1

This review also describes how psychiatrists and mental health clinicians can integrate exercise into care using a new model: the 5A model (Ask, Assess, Advise, Assist, Arrange). This model helps identify patient inactivity, assess patients’ readiness to change their behavior, provide personalized recommendations, support motivation, and organize progress checks.1