Hormones and Mental Health: Bridging Neuroendocrinology and Psychiatry

Also In This Special Report
Anastasia Makhanova, PhD; Mikayla DM; Joslin, MA; and Summer Mengelkoch, PhD
Nilamadhab Kar, MD, DPM, DNB, FRCPsych
Leah Kuntz; and Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD
Learn more about how sex hormones and prolactin shape brain circuits, revealing new biomarkers and treatment strategies for eating disorders, psychosis, and depression.
SPECIAL REPORT: HORMONES & PSYCHIATRY
The intricate interplay between hormones and mental health represents a rapidly evolving frontier in psychiatric research and clinical practice. Hormones, once primarily considered regulators of physiological processes such as metabolism, growth, and reproduction, are now recognized as potent neuromodulators that profoundly influence brain development, emotional regulation, cognition, and behavior. This introduction comments upon the critical role of hormones in mental health through specialized lenses.
Anastasia Makhanova, PhD; Mikayla DM; Joslin, MA; and Summer Mengelkoch, PhD
Nilamadhab Kar, MD, DPM, DNB, FRCPsych
Leah Kuntz; and Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD
Research into sex hormones and eating disorders reveals a compelling neuroendocrine narrative. Estrogens and androgens are not merely reproductive hormones but active participants in brain organization and function, particularly during critical developmental windows. The Q&A with Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD, discusses developmental vulnerability and how sex hormones contribute to the sex differences and developmental timing observed in binge eating disorder and bulimia nervosa. The onset of these disorders often coincides with puberty, suggesting that the hormonal surges of adolescence may activate underlying neural vulnerabilities. The enzyme aromatase, which converts testosterone to estrogen, appears central to this process. Individuals with eating disorders may exhibit reduced aromatase activity in key brain regions, particularly within appetitive and arousal circuits such as the amygdala and prefrontal cortex. This leads to localized estrogen deprivation, impairing the brain’s ability to inhibit responses to food cues and environmental triggers. These metabolic differences offer possible biomarkers for identifying at-risk individuals before the onset of the full
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Clinical guidelines now recommend regular symptom screening and prolactin monitoring for patients taking antipsychotics. Management strategies include dose reduction, switching to prolactin-sparing agents (eg, aripiprazole, quetiapine), or adding aripiprazole to counteract elevation. Crucially, clinicians must consider stress-related contributions when interpreting prolactin levels.
The articles presented here highlight several convergent principles essential for modern psychiatry:
1. Hormones as active neuromodulators: Both sex hormones and prolactin directly influence neural circuits governing emotion, impulse control, and stress response, moving beyond peripheral to central effects.
2. The biomarker frontier: Aromatase activity patterns and prolactin levels emerge as potential objective indicators of risk, disease state, or treatment response, paving the way for more personalized medicine.
3. The critical role of timing: Hormonal influences are often most potent during specific developmental periods (eg, prenatal, pubertal). Identifying these windows is key for prevention and timely intervention.
4. Integrative assessment and treatment: Effective care requires synthesizing knowledge of endogenous hormone function, medication effects, and the patient’s stress physiology. A 1-dimensional view is insufficient.
5. Broad pathophysiological implications: The mechanisms uncovered, such as hormonal influences on neural inhibition or stress axis integration, have transdiagnostic relevance, potentially informing our understanding of impulsivity, mood dysregulation, and
The investigation of hormones in mental health dismantles traditional boundaries between endocrinology and psychiatry. As evidenced by these articles, hormones are dynamic contributors to both disease vulnerability and treatment outcomes. This integrative psycho-neuro-endocrine perspective is indispensable. It not only enriches our comprehension of the biological underpinnings of mental illness but also drives the development of more nuanced monitoring strategies, innovative treatments, and ultimately, a more holistic and effective approach to patient care. Embracing this complexity is essential for advancing a future of personalized, brain-informed psychiatry.
Dr Muskin is a professor of psychiatry and senior consultant in consultation-liaison psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York. He is also a member of the Psychiatric Times Editorial Board.
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