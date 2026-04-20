Hormones and Mental Health: Bridging Neuroendocrinology and Psychiatry

SPECIAL REPORT: HORMONES & PSYCHIATRY

The intricate interplay between hormones and mental health represents a rapidly evolving frontier in psychiatric research and clinical practice. Hormones, once primarily considered regulators of physiological processes such as metabolism, growth, and reproduction, are now recognized as potent neuromodulators that profoundly influence brain development, emotional regulation, cognition, and behavior. This introduction comments upon the critical role of hormones in mental health through specialized lenses.

Sex Hormones and Eating Disorder Pathology

Research into sex hormones and eating disorders reveals a compelling neuroendocrine narrative. Estrogens and androgens are not merely reproductive hormones but active participants in brain organization and function, particularly during critical developmental windows. The Q&A with Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD, discusses developmental vulnerability and how sex hormones contribute to the sex differences and developmental timing observed in binge eating disorder and bulimia nervosa. The onset of these disorders often coincides with puberty, suggesting that the hormonal surges of adolescence may activate underlying neural vulnerabilities. The enzyme aromatase, which converts testosterone to estrogen, appears central to this process. Individuals with eating disorders may exhibit reduced aromatase activity in key brain regions, particularly within appetitive and arousal circuits such as the amygdala and prefrontal cortex. This leads to localized estrogen deprivation, impairing the brain’s ability to inhibit responses to food cues and environmental triggers. These metabolic differences offer possible biomarkers for identifying at-risk individuals before the onset of the full eating disorder . There are fascinating potential novel treatment considerations, such as the careful use of hormonal contraceptives or exploration of safe methods to modulate brain-specific hormone levels, emphasizing developmental windows for preventive intervention.

Prolactinemia: Beyond an Antipsychotic Adverse Effect

The second article focuses on prolactin, traditionally monitored as an adverse effect of antipsychotic medications but increasingly understood as a significant stress hormone with broad psychiatric relevance. Antipsychotics induce hyperprolactinemia by blocking dopamine in the tuberoinfundibular pathway, potentially leading to sexual dysfunction, menstrual irregularities, and long-term risks such as reduced bone density; however, prolactin elevation is not solely medication induced. Physical stress (eg, venipuncture, surgery) as well as psychological stress can significantly elevate prolactin levels. This creates diagnostic complexity, as stress-induced hyperprolactinemia can mimic drug-related effects or even pituitary pathology. Elevated prolactin has been observed in antipsychotic-naive individuals who are at risk for psychosis and in patients with major depressive disorder , where it correlates with anxiety and somatic symptoms. This suggests prolactin may be involved in the pathophysiology of psychiatric disorders themselves, potentially linked to dopamine dysregulation and stress system activation.

Clinical guidelines now recommend regular symptom screening and prolactin monitoring for patients taking antipsychotics. Management strategies include dose reduction, switching to prolactin-sparing agents (eg, aripiprazole, quetiapine), or adding aripiprazole to counteract elevation. Crucially, clinicians must consider stress-related contributions when interpreting prolactin levels.

Unifying Themes in Psychoneuroendocrinology

The articles presented here highlight several convergent principles essential for modern psychiatry:

1. Hormones as active neuromodulators: Both sex hormones and prolactin directly influence neural circuits governing emotion, impulse control, and stress response, moving beyond peripheral to central effects.

2. The biomarker frontier: Aromatase activity patterns and prolactin levels emerge as potential objective indicators of risk, disease state, or treatment response, paving the way for more personalized medicine.

3. The critical role of timing: Hormonal influences are often most potent during specific developmental periods (eg, prenatal, pubertal). Identifying these windows is key for prevention and timely intervention.

4. Integrative assessment and treatment: Effective care requires synthesizing knowledge of endogenous hormone function, medication effects, and the patient’s stress physiology. A 1-dimensional view is insufficient.

5. Broad pathophysiological implications: The mechanisms uncovered, such as hormonal influences on neural inhibition or stress axis integration, have transdiagnostic relevance, potentially informing our understanding of impulsivity, mood dysregulation, and psychosis across disorders.

The investigation of hormones in mental health dismantles traditional boundaries between endocrinology and psychiatry. As evidenced by these articles, hormones are dynamic contributors to both disease vulnerability and treatment outcomes. This integrative psycho-neuro-endocrine perspective is indispensable. It not only enriches our comprehension of the biological underpinnings of mental illness but also drives the development of more nuanced monitoring strategies, innovative treatments, and ultimately, a more holistic and effective approach to patient care. Embracing this complexity is essential for advancing a future of personalized, brain-informed psychiatry.

Dr Muskin is a professor of psychiatry and senior consultant in consultation-liaison psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, New York. He is also a member of the Psychiatric Times Editorial Board.