The Curious Story of Sigma-1 Receptors

I just finished rereading a review article published in 2009 on the topic of the sigma-1 receptor (S1R), which stated1:

In conclusion, in some ways the ‘sigma enigma’ has been solved, but what comes with the unraveling of the enigma are more questions.

And boy, were there more questions! The good news is that much has been discovered over the past 17 years. Despite this, it is curious that such an important receptor, which participates in so many diverse and critical intracellular processes, remains an untold story in most of medicine. To be fair, for all that we have learned about S1Rs, we still cannot provide a comprehensive explanation that could serve as an adequate biography.

The Sigma-1 Receptor

The sigma receptor, which is actually 2 very different sigma receptors, was originally thought to be an opioid receptor. Further characterization confirmed that the sigma receptor had a unique amino acid sequence, with no similarity to any other mammalian protein, and was highly conserved across evolution.

Although much is known about S1Rs, very little is known about S2Rs. The successful cloning of the S1R gene SIGMAR1 accelerated the understanding of the highly heterogeneous properties of SR1. Significantly, S1Rs are highly prevalent in neurons, microglia, and astrocytes of the central nervous system, especially in the limbic system and in motor-control neurons.2

S1R is a transmembrane protein; in its resting state, it is located in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membrane bound to BiP. Referred to as a chaperone protein, S1R is unlike other chaperone proteins that transiently bind to recently synthesized polypeptides to assist in their correct assembly, stabilization, and transport while preventing misfolding and aggregation, and then dissociate. S1Rs serve as regulatory chaperones that modulate other signaling proteins across wide-ranging intracellular functions.

S1Rs are highly concentrated in the ER region that is in contact with mitochondria, known as the mitochondrial-associated membrane (MAM). Once activated by either a ligand or ER stress (eg, calcium ion imbalance, oxidative stress, or the accumulation of misfolded proteins), S1Rs translocate to many intracellular locations, including the nuclear, mitochondrial, and plasma membranes. Activated S1Rs bind to and modulate ion channels, G-protein coupled receptors, inositol phosphates, and protein kinases, and play a primary role in communication between the ER and mitochondria.

Activated S1Rs demonstrate significant neuroprotective effects and inhibit neurodegeneration through multiple mechanisms, including decreasing ER stress; activating mitochondrial functions, including ATP production; regulating calcium homeostasis; and reducing inflammatory responses. Additionally, S1Rs have neurotrophic properties that can restore previously decreased functions and activate neuronal plasticity.3 Remarkably, S1Rs have been shown to interact with at least 49 unique proteins.

Endoplasmic Reticulum

The ER can be thought of as a large, tube-like organelle within eukaryotic cells, enclosed by a membrane and extending from the nuclear membrane to the outer cell membrane, forming a ubiquitous membrane-bound network throughout the cytoplasm. It is responsible for protein synthesis, folding, processing, and distribution throughout the various compartments of the cell. Additionally, the ER synthesizes lipids and plays a crucial role in intracellular calcium storage and transport. A wide range of physiological and pathological conditions, including calcium dysregulation and oxidative stress, can disrupt ER homeostasis. This results in the accumulation of unfolded or misfolded proteins in the ER, triggering ER stress and activating the unfolded protein response (UPR), which restores homeostasis.

Three signaling pathways manage the UPR: PERK, IRE1alpha, and ATF6. All 3 of these pathways can contribute to either correcting ER stress through protective responses to misfolded protein accumulation or, if the situation is dire, facilitating apoptosis. S1Rs have been shown to increase the activity and/or levels of these 3 ER stress proteins that comprise the UPR.