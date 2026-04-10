A New Reality for Psychiatry: Is Reality TV a Friend or Foe?

Irving Schneider, MD, aptly said: “If psychiatry had not existed, the movies would have had to invent it.”1 The same can be said regarding reality television (TV), which is consumed regularly by almost 40% of American adults.2 Historically, Hollywood has both increased awareness of psychiatric disorders and perpetuated stigma and misconceptions. Similarly, portrayals of mental illness and of mental health professionals in reality TV have one foot in the fictional psychiatry world and one foot in the real world.

Evolution of Psychiatry in Reality TV

Mental health primarily existed backstage in early reality TV, which was mostly competition-based shows. For example, there were consultant psychologists for Survivor, and an internal and addiction medicine physician on Big Brother.3,4 Their roles included screening contestants and providing support. M. Gene Ondrusek, PhD, a psychologist consultant for Survivor, described assessing for medical and mental health disorders, as well as interpersonal interaction patterns and behavioral responses.4

By the mid-2000s, therapy often appeared as a plot device, such as in Breaking Bonaduce, where couples therapy was used to point out cheating and flaws.5 These presented real risks of negative impressions of both mental health disorders and therapy.

More recent reality TV models a more documentary-like style, following the daily lives of reality TV stars, including their therapy sessions. These series allow the audience to join treatment sessions, breaking the fourth wall (the theoretical space that separates performer from audience). For example, in The Real Housewives of New York City and Bethenny Ever After, viewers witness therapy sessions between Bethenny Frankel and Xavier Amador, PhD, addressing issues of friendship, divorce, career, and childhood trauma.6 Couples therapy in Bling Empire allowed for the exploration of family trauma and abandonment issues.7 It is important to note that the information viewers have about any person or treatment on TV is solely that curated by participants. As such, when at all possible, we strive to give the benefit of the doubt to treaters and their chosen methods, assuming that even if we disagree with an intervention or a method, there may be information we do not know of that perhaps would impact our impressions. Allowing a camera into the therapy room to record it for entertainment value in millions of homes appears problematic. Recommendations of what would be helpful include clear consent from the patient, planning in advance what the patient is open to discussing on air (including the risks and benefits), and responding to disclosures that the patient wishes to make on screen. A psychiatrist appearing on reality TV needs to be circumspect in the way they make statements, as this is different from usual therapy. Where possible, reality TV psychiatrists could highlight or teach therapeutic skills, which would be helpful not only to the patient but potentially to the audience too. The reality TV psychiatrist should aim for nonthreatening exposure to audience members, rather than trying to be too memorable as a specific character. The psychiatrist would also want to ensure that the production company provided resources for specific mental health areas discussed and suicidality.

Representing Illness and Treatment

There are no clear guidelines regarding how to responsibly represent psychiatric treatment and illness on TV. Even scripted TV may miss the mark on information accuracy at times.

Reality TV faces additional challenges compared to scripted TV, including the involvement of real people with real illnesses and the likely complex process of determining which information about those people and illnesses will be publicly shared. Some reality TV shows explicitly feature psychiatric illness or mental health treatment, such as Couples Therapy, Hoarders, Intervention, My Strange Addiction, LA Shrinks, and Supernanny. Mental health professionals are on the scene, such as David Tolin, PhD, on Hoarders.

Many reality stars self-disclose either their own diagnoses or the diagnoses of family and friends (Table) and often offer their own thoughts about psychiatric diagnoses. Regardless of their accuracy, these diagnoses are discussed in this arena and the implications of these discussions on TV warrant consideration by the psychiatric field. At the very least, patients consume these shows, and, as such, the information on reality TV about mental health likely influences their perceptions of mental health conditions and treatment. Reality TV seems here to stay, and professional organizations may want to discuss Goldwater-type guidelines in more detail. Solving complex mental health issues in time for a commercial break can set up false expectations in viewers too.

When interviewed, reality stars have reported the potential for decreased stigma from portrayals of therapy. Jamie Otis (Married at First Sight) said, “10, 20 years ago, therapy had such a stigma to it. That means you’re flawed. Now people are able to come out a bit more and share their stories.”5 Similarly, Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House) said, “My TV show is helping normalize therapy.”5

Therapists also report the positives of portraying therapy on reality TV. Esther Boykin, LMFT, therapist on The Real Housewives of Potomac, similarly explained, “People who are watching these shows, who can relate to the storylines, who relate to having difficulties as an adult, having difficulties with their mother, or who have struggles with their husband or have trouble conceiving, understand that watching people has value; it helps people to feel less alone.”5

Yet cameras in the therapy room of reality TV shows and producers determining what makes the cut8 can most certainly change what is said and the course of therapy.

Psychopharmacology also plays a role in reality TV, with stars discussing their use of medications, such as antidepressants. In 2023, The Real Housewives of Miami showed one of Adriana de Moura’s ketamine treatment sessions, where, on camera, she reported conversing with her deceased father and brother.9 The encounter appears to viewers to have been beneficial for de Moura, helping her let go of lingering emotional pain. However, showing one instance, albeit positive, of a psychiatric treatment is hardly providing the public with informed, balanced information about a treatment modality—particularly one that is a controlled substance with its attendant risks. And yet, we know that those in the public eye are tremendously influential on individual decision-making. Although reality TV does not (and should not) purport to give medical advice, it may affect public perception of medical topics, and its impact on public perceptions of health conditions and treatments should be understood.

The dark side is whether these short clips of sessions are really therapeutic for the patient, or whether they are creating conflict and entertainment. Privacy and confidentiality become lost when therapy is entertainment. The UCAN Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving reality TV’s treatment of mental health issues, cofounded by former Love is Blind cast member Nick Thompson, has raised concerns about harm done to cast members and the need for guidelines to enforce the privacy of evaluations and protect emotionally distressed cast members. It appears, from their website as of March 2026, that their advisory board includes one psychologist, although no psychiatrists.10

Psychiatric Impacts Behind and In Front of the Camera