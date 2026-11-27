What the FDA's Reported Voucher Pause Could Mean for Psilocybin Reviews in Depression
Key Takeaways
- Internal reports indicate the political-appointee council overseeing voucher decisions has gone dormant, and remaining products may revert to standard 10–12 month NDA timelines.
- Compass’ COMP360 NDA leverages Breakthrough Therapy designation, rolling submission, and phase 3/2b evidence, positioning it as a potential first FDA-approved classic psychedelic.
With the FDA's fast-track voucher program reportedly shelved, psilocybin applications from Compass and Usona may face longer, standard review timelines.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly shelved its Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program, according to a report citing internal documents and close sources, leaving the expected review timelines for 2 psilocybin programs in depression uncertain.1 The report came 3 days after Compass Pathways completed its New Drug Application (NDA) for COMP360 psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a submission the company had expected to benefit from the voucher's accelerated review.2
The CNPV pilot, launched in June 2025 under former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, was designed to shorten reviews of products that address national priorities to 1 to 2 months after a complete application is filed.1 Standard NDA reviews typically take 10 to 12 months.4
In April 2026, following an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to accelerate access to treatments for serious mental illness, the FDA awarded vouchers to programs studying psilocybin for TRD, psilocybin for major depressive disorder (MDD), and methylone for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).3 The recipients were Compass for COMP360, Usona Institute for its psilocybin program, and Transcend Therapeutics for TSND-201.5
According to Reuters, no new vouchers have been issued since Makary left the agency in May, and the council of political appointees that oversaw voucher reviews has gone dormant.1 Two sources told the outlet FDA career scientists have resumed oversight of review timelines, meaning the 9 products still in the program, including all 3 psychedelic candidates, may revert to standard review.1,5 HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said the pilot is ongoing and the agency is reviewing feedback from a June public hearing to refine the framework.5 As of this writing, the FDA had not issued a public statement on the program's status.
Where the Applications Stand
COMP360 is Compass' investigational, synthetic, proprietary formulation of psilocybin.2 Psilocybin is a prodrug converted in the body to psilocin, a serotonin 2A (5-HT2A) receptor agonist; in Compass' trials, it was administered with psychological support from trained therapists.6
The NDA is supported by 2 positive phase 3 trials, COMP005 and COMP006, and a phase 2b study, together enrolling more than 1000 participants.2 COMP360 holds Breakthrough Therapy designation, and the FDA had granted Compass a rolling NDA submission and review. If approved, COMP360 would be the first classic psychedelic medicine approved by the FDA. Compass has guided toward a US launch in the first half of 2027, subject to approval.6
The company's own forward-looking statements note that the voucher may not ultimately result in a faster review or approval.2 FDA approval would also not be the final regulatory step: because COMP360 contains a Schedule I controlled substance, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and individual states must reschedule it before it can be commercialized in the US.
Usona's position is less clear. Trade publication Psychedelic Alpha reported on November 2 that the nonprofit had completed an NDA for its synthetic psilocybin in MDD, a broader population than Compass' TRD indication.4 Usona declined to comment, and neither the organization nor the FDA has confirmed the filing.
"We look forward to continuing the review process, and we are focused on delivering COMP360 to patients as quickly as possible, subject to FDA approval," said Kabir Nath, chief executive officer of Compass Pathways, when the company announced the completed submission.2
The voucher program had drawn criticism over how products were selected and over the role of political appointees in review decisions. Holly Fernandez Lynch, a health policy professor at the University of Pennsylvania, described the program to Reuters as "the worst of both worlds," arguing it carried serious risks of political influence with potentially limited practical benefit.1,5
What Happens Next
Even without the voucher, both psilocybin programs retain other expedited pathways. Breakthrough Therapy designation provides intensive FDA guidance and eligibility for rolling review, and applications granted priority review carry a 6-month review goal, compared with 10 months under standard review.
How quickly the FDA acts on COMP360 will become clearer once the agency formally accepts the NDA for filing and assigns a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date. As of the submission announcement, the FDA had not publicly confirmed acceptance of the application.4
For clinicians, the practical upshot is that a first psilocybin approval in 2027 remains possible, but a decision as early as December 2026 or January 2027, as the voucher's 1- to 2-month window would have implied, is no longer assured.
References
1. Wingrove P, Abutaleb Y. US FDA shelves commissioner's voucher program for speedy drug reviews, sources say. Reuters. November 12, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
2. Compass Pathways completes COMP360 psilocybin New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for treatment-resistant depression. News release. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
3. FDA accelerates action on treatments for serious mental illness following Executive Order. News release. April 24, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
4. Buntz B. Psychedelic pioneer Compass files for FDA approval as rivals close in. Drug Discovery & Development. November 10, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
5. Kuntz L. FDA shelves fast-track drug review initiative. Psychiatric Times. November 12, 2026.
6. Kuntz L. NDA submission complete: COMP360 psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. Psychiatric Times. November 9, 2026.