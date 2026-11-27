The NDA is supported by 2 positive phase 3 trials, COMP005 and COMP006, and a phase 2b study, together enrolling more than 1000 participants.2 COMP360 holds Breakthrough Therapy designation, and the FDA had granted Compass a rolling NDA submission and review. If approved, COMP360 would be the first classic psychedelic medicine approved by the FDA. Compass has guided toward a US launch in the first half of 2027, subject to approval.6

The company's own forward-looking statements note that the voucher may not ultimately result in a faster review or approval.2 FDA approval would also not be the final regulatory step: because COMP360 contains a Schedule I controlled substance, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and individual states must reschedule it before it can be commercialized in the US.

Usona's position is less clear. Trade publication Psychedelic Alpha reported on November 2 that the nonprofit had completed an NDA for its synthetic psilocybin in MDD, a broader population than Compass' TRD indication.4 Usona declined to comment, and neither the organization nor the FDA has confirmed the filing.

"We look forward to continuing the review process, and we are focused on delivering COMP360 to patients as quickly as possible, subject to FDA approval," said Kabir Nath, chief executive officer of Compass Pathways, when the company announced the completed submission.2

The voucher program had drawn criticism over how products were selected and over the role of political appointees in review decisions. Holly Fernandez Lynch, a health policy professor at the University of Pennsylvania, described the program to Reuters as "the worst of both worlds," arguing it carried serious risks of political influence with potentially limited practical benefit.1,5

What Happens Next

Even without the voucher, both psilocybin programs retain other expedited pathways. Breakthrough Therapy designation provides intensive FDA guidance and eligibility for rolling review, and applications granted priority review carry a 6-month review goal, compared with 10 months under standard review.

How quickly the FDA acts on COMP360 will become clearer once the agency formally accepts the NDA for filing and assigns a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date. As of the submission announcement, the FDA had not publicly confirmed acceptance of the application.4

For clinicians, the practical upshot is that a first psilocybin approval in 2027 remains possible, but a decision as early as December 2026 or January 2027, as the voucher's 1- to 2-month window would have implied, is no longer assured.

References

1. Wingrove P, Abutaleb Y. US FDA shelves commissioner's voucher program for speedy drug reviews, sources say. Reuters. November 12, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://www.reuters.com/world/us-fda-shelves-commissioners-voucher-program-speedy-drug-reviews-sources-say-2026-11-12/

2. Compass Pathways completes COMP360 psilocybin New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for treatment-resistant depression. News release. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://ir.compasspathways.com/News--Events-/news/news-details/2026/Compass-Pathways-Completes-COMP360-Psilocybin-New-Drug-Application-to-U-S--FDA-for-Treatment-Resistant-Depression/default.aspx

3. FDA accelerates action on treatments for serious mental illness following Executive Order. News release. April 24, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-accelerates-action-treatments-serious-mental-illness-following-executive-order

4. Buntz B. Psychedelic pioneer Compass files for FDA approval as rivals close in. Drug Discovery & Development. November 10, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com/psychedelic-pioneer-compass-files-for-fda-approval-as-rivals-close-in/

5. Kuntz L. FDA shelves fast-track drug review initiative. Psychiatric Times. November 12, 2026. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/fda-shelves-fast-track-drug-review-initiative