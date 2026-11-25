Remembering Marsha Linehan
Key Takeaways
- Marsha Linehan translated lived experience of prolonged psychiatric hospitalization into a pragmatic, empathic clinical stance that shaped DBT’s validating yet demanding therapeutic posture.
- DBT centers on dialectics—simultaneously accepting current reality and driving change—implemented via mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, and validation practices.
Reflections on the passing of DBT creator Marsha Linehan, PhD.
Marsha Linehan, PhD, MA, died on November 10, 2026, at the age of 83. She was the most impactful woman in the history of psychology, and her dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is among the best and most widely used treatments. Beyond professional achievements, Marsha's inspiring life served many therapists and patients as a model of self-healing and of giving back to others. After a turbulent adolescence as the ugly duckling of a highly successful family, Marsha spent 2 years in a dismal psychiatric hospital stay (much of it in seclusion); Marsha became her first and toughest patient. She turned around her own suffering and dedicated the rest of her life to helping others escape theirs.
Marsha's courageously frank autobiography,
Marsha's "dialectic" was to be the most validating of therapists, but also the most demanding. She provided radical acceptance for who you are now, but also expected you to put your heart and mind into learning the skills that would lead to positive change and a better life. She gave patients more than anyone I've known, but also expected them to work as hard as she did.
Marsha described the essentials of DBT in
- Dialectics: finding a balance between acceptance & change
- Mindfulness: staying grounded in the now
- Distress tolerance via problem solving exercises
- Emotional regulation to manage intense feelings
- Interpersonal skills and setting healthy boundaries
- Validation: meeting yourself realistically, but without self-directed aggression and harsh judgment.
An aside: Marsha accepted the book's title, which I suggested, only with great reluctance. She never liked the term "borderline personality disorder" and adopted it to describe her work only because it was necessary to get NIMH funding. And we didn't realize in those early days that "DBT" would become so popular in its own right that association with "CBT" wasn't unnecessary to legitimize it.
Marsha was among the most practical people I have ever met. She had a special gift for teaching simple techniques to help individuals cope with their complicated inner feelings and stressful life's dilemmas. She laid out for patients the 4 alternative ways patients deal with problems:
- Solving them (changing themselves and/or their situations)
- Feeling better about them (change their perceptions)
- Tolerating them ("radical acceptance")
- Or staying miserable
Marsha provided tools to achieve the first 3 options so as to help people avoid being trapped forever in the fourth.
Marsha’s most popular book
Marsha was also a certified Zen master whose extensive training started in the 1980s and was renewed yearly by participating in and leading silent retreats. Drawing heavily from her own spiritual journey and her Roman Catholic roots, she translated ancient contemplative practices into practical, secular skills that patients can use to survive intense emotional pain. She used and taught "mindfulness"—an intense focus on the moment that leads to the harmonious blending of logic with feelings; a nonjudgmental awareness and radical acceptance of oneself and others, and a feeling of profound connectedness with life and the universe. Before working with Marsha, I advocated for what I mistakenly thought was a broad bio/psycho/social model of human nature and psychiatric treatment. She taught me that my model was far too narrow because it left out the 'spiritual' dimension of life—the human need to find meaning & hope. Marsha perfectly embodied and practiced a fully rounded, 4 dimensional biopsychosocial-spiritual model.
Looking back on my career, it's clear that its 2 most useful contributions were helping Marsha get her first NIMH grant and helping her write her first 2 books. I think of Marsha often and will miss her always. She was not just for our age, but for all time.
References
1. Linehan MM. Building a Life Worth Living. Random House; 2020.
2. Flannery, RB Jr.