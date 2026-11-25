Marsha Linehan, PhD, MA, died on November 10, 2026, at the age of 83. She was the most impactful woman in the history of psychology, and her dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is among the best and most widely used treatments. Beyond professional achievements, Marsha's inspiring life served many therapists and patients as a model of self-healing and of giving back to others. After a turbulent adolescence as the ugly duckling of a highly successful family, Marsha spent 2 years in a dismal psychiatric hospital stay (much of it in seclusion); Marsha became her first and toughest patient. She turned around her own suffering and dedicated the rest of her life to helping others escape theirs.

Marsha's courageously frank autobiography, Building a Life Worth Living: A Memoir inspires hope for the hopeless and provides a path to recovery for those who are stuck in repetitive patterns of self-defeating behavior.1 Marsha was the essence of "the wounded healer," living proof that having severe psychiatric problems now doesn’t mean they'll last forever; that with suffering comes a wise mind and a deep heart; that helping others helps heal yourself; and to never give up, however hopeless the future may seem. Marsha's lived experience gave her the extraordinary wisdom and empathy that she displayed in all her clinical work, teaching, research, and writings.

Marsha's "dialectic" was to be the most validating of therapists, but also the most demanding. She provided radical acceptance for who you are now, but also expected you to put your heart and mind into learning the skills that would lead to positive change and a better life. She gave patients more than anyone I've known, but also expected them to work as hard as she did.