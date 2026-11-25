Podcast: Paige Walton, MD, on Missed ADHD Diagnoses, Screen Time, and Lifestyle Priorities
Paige Walton, MD, explains why girls and minority youth with ADHD are often missed and which daily habits matter most.
In this episode of “Psyched Perspectives,” host Frank Clark, MD, spoke with Paige Walton, MD, about diagnosing and treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in young people. Walton is a double board-certified child and adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Sweetgrass Psychiatry in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and an affiliate assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Walton said untreated ADHD can affect much more than grades. It can lower self-esteem, strain relationships with peers and family, and raise the risk of accidents, unsafe driving, and substance misuse, with later effects on employment and finances. “I just think it’s so important to intervene early because a lot of these things can be prevented with appropriate treatment,” she said.
Who Gets Missed
Girls with mostly inattentive symptoms are often diagnosed late because they struggle quietly and compensate, Walton said. Some earn straight A’s while staying up until midnight on homework. Over time, the effort can show up as anxiety, perfectionism, or emotional overwhelm. Racial and ethnic minority youth are also more likely to be diagnosed or treated late despite similar symptoms. Walton pointed to limited access to care, cultural attitudes toward mental health and medication, and bias that labels the same behavior as defiance. Clark added that some of these children are instead diagnosed with conduct disorder or oppositional defiant disorder.
Screens and Lifestyle
Walton described a bidirectional relationship between screens and ADHD. Heavy screen use can worsen inattention and emotional dysregulation, and children with ADHD are drawn to the novelty and immediate reward of screens. Rather than set one limit for every child, she asks parents to consider what the child watches, how hard it is to pull away, and what screen time replaces, such as sleep, exercise, and time with people in person. She also urged parents to model healthy screen habits themselves.
Her lifestyle priorities are consistent sleep, physical activity, adequate nutrition, and predictable routines. Because some parents recognize their own ADHD through their child’s diagnosis, she recommends alarms, visual calendars, and checklists to lighten the family’s mental load.
Medication and Caffeine
Walton called centanafadine (Simtriyo) a new option with a novel mechanism. The FDA approved it in July 2026 as a reuptake inhibitor of norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin. She asks every patient about caffeine because, combined with stimulants, it can cause anxiety, jitteriness, and cardiac risk. She advises most patients to stay at about 200 mg a day.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association's Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.
Dr Walton is a double board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and adult psychiatrist practicing at Sweetgrass Psychiatry in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. She also serves as an affiliate assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.