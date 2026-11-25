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In this episode of “Psyched Perspectives,” host Frank Clark, MD, spoke with Paige Walton, MD, about diagnosing and treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in young people. Walton is a double board-certified child and adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Sweetgrass Psychiatry in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and an affiliate assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Walton said untreated ADHD can affect much more than grades. It can lower self-esteem, strain relationships with peers and family, and raise the risk of accidents, unsafe driving, and substance misuse, with later effects on employment and finances. “I just think it’s so important to intervene early because a lot of these things can be prevented with appropriate treatment,” she said.

Who Gets Missed

Girls with mostly inattentive symptoms are often diagnosed late because they struggle quietly and compensate, Walton said. Some earn straight A’s while staying up until midnight on homework. Over time, the effort can show up as anxiety, perfectionism, or emotional overwhelm. Racial and ethnic minority youth are also more likely to be diagnosed or treated late despite similar symptoms. Walton pointed to limited access to care, cultural attitudes toward mental health and medication, and bias that labels the same behavior as defiance. Clark added that some of these children are instead diagnosed with conduct disorder or oppositional defiant disorder.