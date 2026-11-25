Van der Kolk: But that is not how I would start, right? I would start with here and now: what is working and what is not working. When something is not working, or I always feel this way, I may ask, “How long have you felt this way? How long has this been a problem?” But you do not start with the trauma. You start with current functioning. So somebody comes with the chief complaint of, “I now have been in 4 marriages, and they all end up with my freezing and being unable to respond.” You go, “Huh? What was it like? Have you ever felt close to anybody? Did you feel close to other people growing up?” And oftentimes people say, “Well, no. My best friend died in a car accident. I was responsible for it.” Then you get the history. But you really start with the current symptoms. Life is lived in the present.

What happens with trauma is that your perceptions get stuck in the past. So the therapy really depends on us being able to help people to live in the present and to really open up the capacity to have a sense of time and a timeline in their lives.

Goldberg: But I am thinking, as opposed to the scenario of saying, “All right, I have that background, but you also have a major depression right now, and that is easier to treat with a medicine.” So the scenario I imagine many of our viewers confront, especially in clinical settings where there may not be as much opportunity to address the psychotherapeutic and psychosocial dimensions, is what can I treat with pharmacology, whether that is an anxiety disorder, with all due respect to the DSM, or a mood disorder, or a sleep disorder, and then see what is left over. I can think of some colleagues who will take a hierarchical approach. So when I meant the false dichotomy, I was sort of wondering, is that sort of the wrong way to go with this?

Van der Kolk: Yeah, I would not see it that way. I see it much more as really about how this person responds to the world around him. You do not treat anxiety with drugs. You treat the organism, the human being who is upset all the time and may medicate themselves with illegal substances. So what are they trying to manage? What psychiatrists like to do is say, “Oh, let me give you my drug and not take your drug, because my drug is legal and your drug is not,” which is sort of a funny thing to do. But our research showed that drugs are not very effective for trauma. If you have a pure depression and there is no childhood history of trauma, Nemeroff and Schatzberg really showed those people respond very well to tricyclic antidepressants. If you have a huge trauma history, you tend not to respond to antidepressive medications. It is very important research.

Goldberg: People really, in fact, may not respond to much at all. In fact, Charlie was on our program a while ago and even sort of made this point, that when there is a salient trauma history, there is really no pharmacology that comes to mind as the go-to. When you have target symptoms that many of our listeners might be thinking of, like anhedonia or sleep disturbance, it is much more complicated, and we often go in circles and we try this medicine, this medicine, this medicine.

Van der Kolk: For me, that is over. I did the first studies on Prozac and Zoloft for PTSD. That made me quite respectable, but they did not work all that well. So I stopped focusing on those drugs.

Goldberg: Yeah. Do you think that is because we just have not found a pharmacological way yet to restore the top-down, bottom-up dysregulation in prefrontal and limbic structures? That is really where the neuroscience of this lies, and we just do not have a good way to do that.

Van der Kolk: Yeah. Well, now, if you say in a chemical model, which by now I thought had been pretty much discredited, you are unlikely to find a drug. But you can do neurofeedback with people and help them become more focused and more clear. You can do yoga, which can help you to stabilize your system. You can do meditation. And then, of course, you can do psychedelics, which our research shows makes a huge difference. So psychiatry just needs to open up their capacities beyond being agents for the drug companies.

Goldberg: So, as many of our viewers might be thinking, “Gee, I have tried atypical antipsychotics and mood stabilizers, my whole litany, and I have not really seen much movement.” We will talk about psychedelics in just a second, but would you say that for the clinician who is primarily thinking about, what is the next pharmacological agent I could try, that that is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results, and that it really should be a reformulation of the whole approach to significant trauma, and to reorient away from pharmacology as the primary approach?

Van der Kolk: Yes, you know, pharmacology can sometimes be somewhat helpful, so we should not dismiss it. But I hope that everybody knows more than just giving Prozac to people. It is hard work to really deal with past memories and arousal levels. You need to really work with people’s memories and people’s imprints and have certain techniques to help the system to calm itself down, but generally it is not pharmacology. Yoga is helpful, meditation is helpful, neurofeedback is helpful. So there are other ways of getting people to feel safe, including body work, for example, which is something we do not talk about in psychiatry. But having somebody actually work on helping your body to relax through touch and movement can be very helpful.

Goldberg: The body does keep score. This is almost an operant conditioning paradigm or an extinction approach. That is, if the organism has learned an aversive response, or a conditioned response to an aversive stimulus, whatever it may be, you have to unlearn that. You have to extinguish the behavior, so to speak, as opposed to pharmacologically making it go away.

Van der Kolk: That is all true, but the misunderstanding is that trauma is about an event and that if you just do that memory reconsolidation, everything will be okay. That is not really how it goes. Trauma changes your brain and changes your perspectives on whatever is going on with you right now. So a little noise that your kid makes may drive you crazy, and that is not because it reminds you of having been hit as a kid. You just get a very hypersensitive nervous system. So your brain and your perception get changed by trauma, and you live in a different reality. It is not like you get triggered by the events. There is an overall dysfunction on a cognitive level, on an emotional level, on a sensorimotor level. Every system in the body gets affected by it, including the immune system.

Goldberg: For example, is it fair to say that the memory encoding that occurs in the context of a high-vigilance traumatic experience registers differently? I am thinking back to the old research that did not pan out, looking at giving beta blockers in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic experience with the hope that that would somehow not, I guess, pair the autonomic hyperarousal with the event, and so you did not code it differently. I was always intrigued by that idea and sad that it never worked out. Was there any merit to that approach?

Van der Kolk: Oh yeah, that is how we used to think, because we thought that trauma was an exceptional thing and that trauma was about an event. But most people do not respond to an event. They respond to a situation where everything is dangerous. Growing up in a violent family, being in a violent relationship, it is not a particular instance of violence. It is an ongoing exposure to helplessness and violence in which your whole reality gets contaminated by fear, terror, and rage.

Goldberg: Approaches in the psychotherapy realm, I guess one could think of as having more of a cognitive—I am not sure I am going to say this the right way—or a somatic experience to them. Cognitive behavioral therapy approaches as opposed to prolonged exposure with response prevention, or perhaps even things like EMDR, where the idea, as I understand it, is one is trying to activate some of the same circuitry but then change the outcome. That is different from talking. I wonder if you can say a word or two about how you view the distinction between a cognitively based approach versus something that is a little more viscerally oriented toward limbic structures that way.

Van der Kolk: Well, talking helps, and being able to tell people what has happened to you, to deal with your own sense of inadequacy or shame, can be extraordinarily helpful. So being able to tell the story and to find words for what is going on with you is a helpful aspect of therapy. But knowing why you screwed up does not necessarily make you less screwed up. So you also may need to do something that changes your perceptions or that changes your whole approach to things. For example, if you have been beaten up as a kid or molested, learning martial arts may be very helpful for you. I was doing a study of capoeira in Brazil. I always wanted to do a study of tango dancing for trauma. These are really great ways of getting your body to be focused and to execute an effective action. So trauma is about being unable to do anything to make a difference. So having experiences where you actually feel like, “I am able to,” getting that sense in your body of capacity to defend yourself, that is a terribly important thing.

Goldberg: EMDR—say a few words about your thoughts.

Van der Kolk: EMDR for me was the game changer. EMDR was the first time that I saw people getting better, and in our study almost all of the people with adult-onset trauma had no PTSD, meaning they were a cure. They had a PTSD score of, like, 15 or 12, something like that. Adults had 1 incident trauma. But what we found is if you have been exposed to long-term abuse and neglect early on in life, EMDR as a sole treatment was not good enough.

Goldberg: This brings us into the realm of, I guess, chronic exposure to trauma versus more acute. I am reminded of those old Prozac studies that in the VA found the signal that was evident in acute trauma was lost in chronic PTSD patients. And, as we were talking just before we began the program today, the DSM decided to not go down the pathway of complex or chronic PTSD, even though your work and so forth informed that that is a bona fide entity. Can you say a few things for all of us out there who see and treat complex PTSD even though we are told it does not exist?

Van der Kolk: It is so bizarre. First we did this whole series of studies on disorders of extreme stress, or complex PTSD. Our committee voted in 1992 to make it happen. It was turned down, and then for the DSM-5 we proposed a developmental trauma disorder. We studied 20,000 children. We probably had more evidence for the symptomatology of developmental trauma than any other diagnosis in the DSM. We did incredibly careful studies, and they just decided to ignore it.

Goldberg: Why is that?

Van der Kolk: The reason, I think, is that people’s laboratories and their clinics are organized around a particular diagnosis. Once you start talking about developmental trauma disorder, you really catch a lot of people with very complex symptomatology. It is no longer this or that. What we saw in our work with the 20,000 people is that they meet criteria for multiple diagnoses: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, chronic depression, all kinds of things. It affects so many areas of functioning. So you really have to rethink the whole deal.

Goldberg: I am glad you mentioned this because I think this comes into play for patients who find themselves, or prescribers who find themselves, using very extensive polypharmacy regimens for multidiagnostic presentations without a sense of an overarching hierarchy. I can see someone and diagnose a personality disorder, PTSD, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder. I mean, there are 250-plus diagnoses you could have, and there are no limits. So in a way, you would be arguing, step back when you find yourself doing that before you are prescribing the 11th medication. If trauma is at the apex, in a sense, when we have these—

Van der Kolk: Maybe at the foundation. Yeah. So go ahead and prescribe 15 medicines for this. But for all of our viewers who are thinking, “Well, now what do I do instead in my 15 minutes?” learn EMDR. Learn how to become a good psychotherapist and get the fun back in your life. It is not much fun to push medications that do not work very well to people.

Goldberg: We have 2 and only 2 FDA-approved treatments for PTSD, and none, I guess, the last time I even looked. Are there pharmacology randomized trials in complex PTSD?

Van der Kolk: Well, let us see. I do not think so. No, I did the studies on PTSD, and you had complex PTSD, but we did not focus on that.

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Dr van der Kolk is a psychiatrist, researcher, and author of the New York Times best-selling book The Body Keeps the Score.

References

1. van der Kolk BA, Roth S, Pelcovitz D, et al. Disorders of extreme stress: the empirical foundation of a complex adaptation to trauma. J Trauma Stress. 2005;18(5):389-399.