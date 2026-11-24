Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale Offers a Quick Waiting-Room Check on Patient Burden
The 11-item TDIS captures social, emotional, and functional effects of tardive dyskinesia that clinician-rated movement scales can miss.
Neurocrine Biosciences has developed a 1-page version of the Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale (TDIS). This 11-item patient-reported outcome (PRO) measure can be completed in the waiting room before a visit to capture how tardive dyskinesia (TD) affects daily life.
The TDIS asks patients about TD impact over the past 7 days. Each item is scored 0 to 4, for a total score of 0 to 44, with higher scores indicating greater impact. Psychometric analyses identified 2 domains, physical and socioemotional. Scores improved over 48 weeks in the phase 3 KINECT 3 and KINECT 4 trials of valbenazine, a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, showing the scale responds to treatment.1 A 4-point change is considered clinically meaningful.2
The PHQ-9 and GAD-7 are routinely used in depression and anxiety care. The TDIS could serve the same role in TD, tracking impact over time, though staff need some brief training to administer it. Earlier KINECT-PRO findings showed patients experience substantial TD impact regardless of movement severity. Completing the TDIS before the visit can help focus the clinical conversation.
“This is what the patient has experienced. This is their voice at that time,” said Morgan Bron, PharmD, MS, senior director of health economics and outcomes research in Medical Affairs at Neurocrine Biosciences.
Clinician-rated tools such as the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) measure the amplitude and severity of movements. The TDIS also asks about unwanted attention, embarrassment, and feeling self-conscious, Bron said, and these can shape how patients behave around others. The scale’s developers describe the TDIS as a complement to the AIMS: using both gives a more holistic assessment of TD.1
The TDIS also includes functional items on dexterity, such as gripping objects and difficulty writing. Trouble gripping objects can go well beyond holding a coffee cup, Bron noted. It can affect getting dressed in the morning or taking part in a favorite hobby. These items prompt both patients and clinicians to consider which everyday activities TD may be disrupting.
Dr Bron is the health economics and outcomes research senior director at Neurocrine.
References
1. Farber RH, Stull DE, Witherspoon B, et al.
2. Bron M, Mathias SD, Stull DE, et al.