Neurocrine Biosciences has developed a 1-page version of the Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale (TDIS). This 11-item patient-reported outcome (PRO) measure can be completed in the waiting room before a visit to capture how tardive dyskinesia (TD) affects daily life.

The TDIS asks patients about TD impact over the past 7 days. Each item is scored 0 to 4, for a total score of 0 to 44, with higher scores indicating greater impact. Psychometric analyses identified 2 domains, physical and socioemotional. Scores improved over 48 weeks in the phase 3 KINECT 3 and KINECT 4 trials of valbenazine, a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, showing the scale responds to treatment.1 A 4-point change is considered clinically meaningful.2

The PHQ-9 and GAD-7 are routinely used in depression and anxiety care. The TDIS could serve the same role in TD, tracking impact over time, though staff need some brief training to administer it. Earlier KINECT-PRO findings showed patients experience substantial TD impact regardless of movement severity. Completing the TDIS before the visit can help focus the clinical conversation.