At baseline, adherent participants had severe depression and anxiety on the DASS (mean scores, 28.92 and 21.77).¹ Observed month 6 means were 20.83 for depression and 13.40 for anxiety, although only 6 and 5 participants contributed data then; the models included 13 participants.¹ On the Revised Beliefs About Voices Questionnaire, which assesses appraisals of the anorexic voice, omnipotence (-0.265 per week; 95% CI, -0.381 to -0.149) and engagement (-0.187; 95% CI, -0.347 to -0.027) decreased.¹ There was no clear change in obsessive-compulsive symptoms, daytime sleepiness, or self-regulation of eating behavior.¹ Investigators noted sleepiness did not change despite olanzapine’s sedating properties.¹ This report did not analyze safety; of the 5 nonadherent participants, 1 discontinued because of an adverse event.¹

For prescribers, the finding matters because evidence for olanzapine beyond weight gain in anorexia nervosa is inconsistent. The 2023 World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry guidelines gave olanzapine a limited recommendation, citing consistent evidence for weight gain in adults but contradictory evidence on psychopathology.¹ The mood and anxiety signal cannot be attributed to the drug alone, authors noted. Participants gained weight at about 0.08 kg/m² per week, and earlier work linked faster weight gain with greater depressive improvement in adolescents; usual treatment, baseline severity, and dose were not modeled.¹ Authors described the findings as hypothesis-generating with substantial false-positive risk.¹ Depression and anxiety had not returned to normal ranges by study end.¹

Olanzapine is a second-generation antipsychotic that antagonizes dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, with additional activity at histaminergic, muscarinic, and adrenergic receptors. It is taken orally once daily and is approved for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Weight gain, metabolic effects, and sedation are well-known adverse effects. It is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat anorexia nervosa and was prescribed off label in this study.¹

The authors called for larger controlled studies to determine whether olanzapine has an independent effect on psychopathology in young people with anorexia nervosa.¹ They also suggested future work consider novel treatments targeting depression and anxiety, including ketamine and psychedelics.¹

References

1. Morris R, Stringer D, Said O, et al. Changes in eating disorder and general psychopathology during olanzapine treatment in young people with anorexia nervosa: exploratory results from OPEN . Psychiatry Clin Psychopharmacol. 2026;36(5):462-468.