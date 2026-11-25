Olanzapine Linked to Lower Depression, Anxiety in Anorexia Nervosa
Key Takeaways
- An open-label feasibility cohort (n=20; adherent n=15) used adjunctive olanzapine 1.25–2.5 mg/day titrated up to 10 mg/day across mixed care settings, predominantly outpatient.
- Depression and anxiety improved over time in adherent participants, with DASS decreases of ~0.41 points/week for each domain, but the uncontrolled design precludes attribution to olanzapine.
Young patients with anorexia nervosa who stayed on olanzapine had fewer depression and anxiety symptoms, but the data have limits
Adolescents and young adults with anorexia nervosa who stayed on olanzapine for at least 16 weeks had decreases in depression and anxiety symptoms, according to exploratory results from the OPEN feasibility study.¹ Depression scores on the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales (DASS) fell by a mean of 0.410 points per week (95% CI, -0.651 to -0.180), and anxiety scores fell by 0.414 points per week (95% CI, -0.649 to -0.179).¹ Though, investigators cautioned that the uncontrolled design prevents causal inference.
The OPEN trial was an open-label study of 20 patients aged 12 to 24 years with anorexia nervosa treated in inpatient, day-care, or outpatient settings; most were outpatients. All received oral olanzapine in addition to usual treatment, started at 1.25 to 2.5 mg/day and titrated to a maximum of 10 mg/day. These post hoc analyses, which the authors said were prespecified in the statistical analysis plan, included the 15 participants who adhered, defined as olanzapine prescribed daily for more than 112 days.¹ Among adherent participants, mean age was 17.6 years and 14 of 15 were female.
At baseline, adherent participants had severe depression and anxiety on the DASS (mean scores, 28.92 and 21.77).¹ Observed month 6 means were 20.83 for depression and 13.40 for anxiety, although only 6 and 5 participants contributed data then; the models included 13 participants.¹ On the Revised Beliefs About Voices Questionnaire, which assesses appraisals of the anorexic voice, omnipotence (-0.265 per week; 95% CI, -0.381 to -0.149) and engagement (-0.187; 95% CI, -0.347 to -0.027) decreased.¹ There was no clear change in obsessive-compulsive symptoms, daytime sleepiness, or self-regulation of eating behavior.¹ Investigators noted sleepiness did not change despite olanzapine’s sedating properties.¹ This report did not analyze safety; of the 5 nonadherent participants, 1 discontinued because of an adverse event.¹
For prescribers, the finding matters because evidence for olanzapine beyond weight gain in anorexia nervosa is inconsistent. The 2023 World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry guidelines gave olanzapine a limited recommendation, citing consistent evidence for weight gain in adults but contradictory evidence on psychopathology.¹ The mood and anxiety signal cannot be attributed to the drug alone, authors noted. Participants gained weight at about 0.08 kg/m² per week, and earlier work linked faster weight gain with greater depressive improvement in adolescents; usual treatment, baseline severity, and dose were not modeled.¹ Authors described the findings as hypothesis-generating with substantial false-positive risk.¹ Depression and anxiety had not returned to normal ranges by study end.¹
Olanzapine is a second-generation antipsychotic that antagonizes dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, with additional activity at histaminergic, muscarinic, and adrenergic receptors. It is taken orally once daily and is approved for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Weight gain, metabolic effects, and sedation are well-known adverse effects. It is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat anorexia nervosa and was prescribed off label in this study.¹
The authors called for larger controlled studies to determine whether olanzapine has an independent effect on psychopathology in young people with anorexia nervosa.¹ They also suggested future work consider novel treatments targeting depression and anxiety, including ketamine and psychedelics.¹
References
1. Morris R, Stringer D, Said O, et al.
2. Himmerich H, Lewis YD, Conti C, et al.