Van der Kolk: Well, now we are talking about adult-onset trauma. That is what the research shows, and we were a little bit surprised about that. My explanation for that is that while this stuff is evolving, we also learned a lot more about sleeping and dreaming. What we found is that we use our dreams in order to gain perspective on what has happened to us and to process information from the past. Now, many years ago I was part of a group of people who studied rapid eye movement (REM) interruption insomnia in PTSD and found that when you are traumatized, you stop having REM sleep, and maybe that is a very important part of healing, that you need to go to sleep and allow your brain to process it in the way your brain ordinarily does it. So blasting people with the trauma too fast may really sort of make the groove deeper rather than opening up the mind to new perspectives.

Goldberg: Now, trauma therapies, I believe, speak of trauma activation and trying to engage limbic structures, amygdala, hippocampus, and the interaction with the prefrontal cortex. We are doing a coordinated behavioral intervention at that moment, maybe aided more so with a psychedelic than without. But the idea is to try to precipitate a kind of autonomic hyperarousal state.

Van der Kolk: No, no. We start very simple. We say, “What do you want to work on?” and you say something about intimacy or something, and then you take a psychedelic, and you do not know what will come up. It is not like I am going to tell you, “Oh, let us go to that thing that happened.” No. You put on eye shades, you play music, and you go deep inside, and then people come up with stuff, and oftentimes with traumatic material, and they may relive it and feel it and see dimensions they had not seen before and aspects they had not seen before. Their minds become wide open to really see what happens and see it in a larger context and not run away from it, not try to push it away. You see, yes, this really happened, but you also get a sense of it happened then, it is not happening now. So something really gets switched in your sense of time and agency.

Goldberg: That is different from exposure or prolonged exposure with response prevention. How does it change the brain, do we think, or is it just more feasible to do it?

Van der Kolk: One thing we really learned is that blasting people with the trauma is the worst thing you could do. You may desensitize people so you do not feel anything, but you do not selectively desensitize your trauma. You just become a more shut-down person. So the issue is, if you expose people to trauma, they need to be in the right physiological condition to go there. If they are not in the right physical condition, you are just retraumatizing them. What happens in psychedelics is that you do not bring the trauma back into people’s minds. They themselves automatically, oftentimes, go there. They see it, they experience it, and then it loses its hold over people.

Goldberg: Do you think that classical psychedelics produce a different experience in this regard than, say, entactogens or, for that matter, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, if the goal is to create—I am not sure what the right phrasing would be—a kind of vulnerability that transcends some of the time experience and provides a sense of safety? Are there differences among those agents in that respect?

Van der Kolk: That is a very interesting question. It is very alive in my circles. We do not know. I think MDMA is not strictly a psychedelic. You do not get hallucinations. In my practice I do not use MDMA, because MDMA is not legal, so I only use it in my research. But in my practice I use ketamine. Ketamine is a completely different chemical substance, and I am astounded by the similarity between the results I get with ketamine and what we got in our formal study on MDMA. And then a lot of my colleagues are studying psilocybin, and again it is a similar experience, even though these are different chemical substances.

Goldberg: Now, there is discussion—I do not know what the FDA is going to do with any of this—about how integral the psychotherapy is to the pharmacology. It sounds like you are saying it would be very hard to separate them out, at least in the setting of trauma. I can give you ketamine for depression, we do not have to talk, I just infuse. If trauma is present, to just think of, here is your psilocybin once it is approved, and that is that, without having the psychotherapeutic component, you would—you were saying earlier that the MDMA augmentation approach was superior to just the psychotherapy.

Van der Kolk: Almost all of our subjects said, “I could not have done this work without you guys.” The set and setting is critical, because your mind is wide open. You become very neuroplastic at this particular point, and whatever comes into you may have a very profound lasting effect. You really are in a super sensitive, super vulnerable state. So if you are sitting by yourself and you relive your rape and there is nobody there with you, you just get traumatized, and when it first happened, there was nobody else there for you either. So the presence of somebody as you go through these experiences, and feeling safe with that person, is a critical component of good therapy.

Goldberg: Trauma survivors who might not be good candidates for psychedelic treatments might include people with a history of psychosis, or what would you say if you are a year or 2 from now and we are vetting candidacy for this treatment? Let us assume the FDA has not done that for us as much as we might ourselves.

Van der Kolk: I would not give any of these agents to anybody who I suspected has psychotic tendencies. Stanislav Grof, who is the father of psychedelics, wrote several papers about using it with schizophrenics. I would not do that, but if I ran a very careful lab, I might want to try it out. In our study, people with obvious borderline personality disorder were excluded. In principle, it seems psychedelics would be the best treatment for borderlines, but the question is what setting you create so that they can go into all that pain and the hurt that has happened to them and not get overwhelmed by it.

Goldberg: If one believes in the original definition of borderline psychosis, this could be high risk, high gain, or high potential for overcoming that borderline vulnerability.

Van der Kolk: If I had a lab at this point and was midcareer, that is a study I would do very carefully.

Goldberg: When psychedelics do come along, I imagine there will be a fair amount of deprescribing that will be occurring. You really cannot be taking antipsychotic medicines if you are going to be taking a serotonin 2 agonist. There is some suggestion that SSRIs may not mix well with psychedelics. Do you have any thoughts about the sort of implicit deprescribing that might need to proceed?

Van der Kolk: In our study, we cleaned everybody up, and that made the study also extremely elaborate, because most patients were on numerous medications. We had to take months and months to taper them off. In clinical practice, it is clear that SSRIs make the experience slightly less effective, but in clinical practice I would not stop SSRIs in people who have great difficulty getting off their SSRIs. I would be sloppy about it. I mean, just do a drug. It is not worth it, because what we see with neurofeedback also is that as people start feeling calmer and clearer, they need less medication, but as they go off their medications, all the symptoms start coming back. So I would not necessarily start taking people off their medications at the beginning. I might begin to do psychedelic therapy while they are on medications, and as they get some better sense of what is going on inside of them, they will need less medication. Antipsychotics are a different story.

Goldberg: They are so widely used now as components of a regimen, and clinicians who think of microsychosis as a target for an antipsychotic—you think we are doing more harm than good?

Van der Kolk: Yeah. Yeah, I do.

Goldberg: So not just by way of cleaning up a regimen before you are going to go on your psilocybin, let us take away your aripiprazole or your brexpiprazole, but more broadly speaking, there may be at least a few people listening today who are thinking, “Well, I have plenty of patients with trauma histories who may not be benefiting but are nevertheless on one or another, maybe lowish dose of an atypical antipsychotic.”

Van der Kolk: You see, that is not neutral but detrimental. You know, antipsychotics block the dopamine system. Yes, dopamine is your source of motivation and joy. So you give people a dopamine blocker, they become less of a behavioral problem. They also lose their motivation and their joy. That is not a good payoff.

Goldberg: The partial agonists were supposed to help with that. They were supposed to be like thermostats, were they not? At least that is what the promise was, that they would downregulate hyperdopaminergic areas, where you may be unable to make use in a productive way of—I notice that has not really worked out, has it? But it seems that way. I mean, this was the groundbreaking, I think, observation initially, that these would now be modulators of the dopamine system with regional specificity, and maybe they will help override parkinsonism or help you reverse negative symptoms of schizophrenia. It has not quite worked out that way, and yet still we would like to somehow be able to modulate dopamine.

Van der Kolk: I think using low-dose ketamine, for example, as a therapeutic agent to help people to feel calmer and safer and to deal with trauma would be quite helpful, actually.

Goldberg: But pharmacotherapeutic agents—this is many steps ahead, I am sure—but do you see any viable augmentation pharmacotherapies with psychedelics, or no? No, no, this is so fundamentally different a type of treatment that we would not think about augmenting with, say, alpha agonists or benzodiazepines. Is there anything additional, or no?

Van der Kolk: That is what I see for everybody I talk to. There is a tendency in mental health in general for people to get very committed to a particular little thing: “I am Jungian,” “I am a Freudian therapist,” “I am a dopamine blocker.” All of these are parts of the whole thing that you need to know in order to become a good healer. But everybody wants to sort of add what they know already to this new thing. My attitude is, try out psychedelics, and if it does not work, see what else is needed. But do not hold on to your favorite little substance that you have built your career on. Just learn how to do psychedelic therapy, and if after that you think you need something else, go for it. We will find out.

Goldberg: Just as we are wrapping up here, I am thinking for those practitioners who are listening who identify themselves as predominantly focusing their work in psychopharmacology, they will be eagerly awaiting, I suppose, what the FDA has to tell us about psychedelics.

Van der Kolk: I am sure the FDA—I do not have much trust in the FDA. I mean, that they turned down our MDMA study. One of our studies won an award in the journal Science, one of the 10 most important advances in science of the year 2022. The FDA turning it down was complete nonsense. We studied side effects up the wazoo. There were no side effects. We designed the study together with the FDA, and they approved of it. But then the FDA got all changed, new personnel, and so they did not want to go there even though we had agreed on this study.

Goldberg: Do you think that their critique was more on methodologic grounds or around the medication itself?

Van der Kolk: It really was real nonsense. There was absolutely no foundation for anything they said. They were just afraid. See, there is a thing in our field worth paying attention to, that if somebody gives you a sense of pleasure—oh my God, that is bad. So on MDMA, people might actually feel joy. Oh my God, that is not what we do. We suppress people’s pain. You do not open up people for new experiences and to be adventurous and to be joyful. “Oh, it makes you feel good. Now we are not going to give it to people anymore.”

Goldberg: That is interesting. MDMA is not addictive because after you take it a certain number of times, it stops working. We do not know that much yet about long-term booster treatments, long-term trajectory. We are just beginning to learn that about psilocybin, I suppose. How many treatments?

Van der Kolk: Well, that is another thing. Of course, in our study, we gave people 3 whole days of MDMA, and quite a few of our subjects said, “I wish I could have had more.” And so, like with everything else, you need to tailor it to this particular patient and not to your protocol. But when you do research, you have to do your protocol. You pay a certain price for that.

Goldberg: Are you more optimistic about where things will go with the agency when it comes to psilocybin than with MDMA?

Van der Kolk: You know, people are irrational creatures, and we live in a crazy political system. And no, actually, I tell my team, enjoy the honeymoon as long as these drugs are illegal but we have permission to give them. We are very careful, and we do everything right, and we had no side effects. But once people start giving up the boundaries and get careless with these drugs, we will see what we saw in the 60s: people jumping off balconies and stuff like that. Again, the moment we become careless, bad things will happen.

Goldberg: Do you have any final thoughts you might want to share with our viewers and listeners about where things are going with trauma treatment?

Van der Kolk:, I think it is important to know that, just before COVID, my dean called me and said—I have not told this to anybody—that our staff morale is terrible. There is a high suicide rate among physicians, and there are so many doctors who really feel terrible about practicing. If you start doing work like the psychedelic work and see the results that we got, you do not burn out. When you see people have dramatic improvements in their lives and come to life, you do not burn out as a physician.

So if things are not working—we tend to say, “This patient is treatment resistant,” but I like to say, actually, you may be learning resistant, and say, “I have not learned how to treat somebody like you. Let me learn how to do that.” If you stay with your own small set of skills, you may not get good results. So then you need to go learn new stuff.

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Dr van der Kolk is a New York Times best-selling author of The Body Keeps the Score and an innovator in the understanding and treatment of trauma, including complex trauma.

References

1. Carhart-Harris RL, Goodwin GM. The therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs: past, present, and future . Neuropsychopharm. 2017;42(11):2105-2113.