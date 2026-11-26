Psychedelics, Ketamine, and Trauma: Bessel Van der Kolk, MD, on the Future of Care
Key Takeaways
- A phase 3 MDMA-assisted therapy protocol (three day-long MDMA sessions plus 38 therapy hours) produced substantially greater PTSD-related functional improvements than identical therapy with placebo.
- Clinical effects extended beyond symptom reduction to broad personality-function changes, including enhanced self-compassion, emotion regulation, conflict negotiation, and decreased substance use, even in chronic abuse/neglect histories.
Goldberg and van der Kolk discuss psychedelic medicine and treating PTSD.
Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, and Bessel van der Kolk, MD, continue their conversation with a look at psychedelic-assisted therapy for trauma and the clinical questions it raises for patients with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Interest in psychedelic therapies has grown considerably in recent years, bringing new questions about mechanisms, candidacy, and clinical practice.1 Van der Kolk discusses the phase 3 study of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)-assisted therapy in which he participated, including the outcomes he observed in patients with histories of chronic abuse and neglect.2 He also compares MDMA with ketamine and psilocybin, addresses which patients may not be suitable candidates, and offers his views on tapering selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and antipsychotics. The discussion closes with the regulatory outlook for these agents and why learning new skills may help clinicians avoid burnout.
Joseph F. Goldberg, MD: It is tough, if you think of practicing evidence-based psychopharmacology, to have a condition where there really is no evidence-based psychopharmacology. And so maybe that brings us to, all right, let us stop doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. Maybe here is a good place to talk about psychedelics.
Bessel van der Kolk, MD: So the 3 things that I think are really missing in mainstream psychiatry: Number 1 is the psychology of action, of really learning how to do things and feeling capable of doing things, so having experiences that really contradict the helplessness of trauma. Number 2 is neurofeedback, which I also have done a number of studies in. You can really regulate people’s brain wave activity and help them to be more focused, more calm, more attentive with neurofeedback. To my mind, that is the most neglected treatment of all of them. And then there are psychedelics, which are opening up amazing new vistas. Actually, the data on psychedelics are really just starting.
Goldberg: Oh, you were very involved in the MDMA studies.
Van der Kolk: I have been involved on both sides.
Goldberg: Yeah. Could you tell us something—as we are learning more and more, almost day by day, about the emerging role for psychedelics, and I am sure patients are lining up before the FDA has even reviewed any protocols—about your impressions of MDMA and the FDA decision?
Van der Kolk: I can give you impressions, but I can also give you data. It was a very elaborate protocol, an extremely expensive, $63 million study. Half the people got 38 hours of therapy and placebo, and the other half got 38 hours of therapy and 3 sessions of MDMA for a whole day. I thought that the therapy would probably make quite a lot of difference, and it did not, but the MDMA plus the therapy made a gigantic difference.
I originally wanted to exclude people with complex PTSD because I thought it was stacking the deck against us and we wanted to get approved. So I urged people to make it just about posttraumatic stress disorder. It turns out 88% of our subjects came from chronic abuse and neglect. So they had really terrible backgrounds, and there were people who I thought would probably not benefit, and the MDMA plus the therapy together was spectacularly helpful. And you saw a dramatic increase in self-compassion, emotion regulation, a drop in using of substances, being able to negotiate interpersonal conflicts, being able to feel like you are a member of the human race. Just about every dimension of personality function improves very dramatically with MDMA.
Goldberg: The hypothesis as to why this might be, I guess, could range from the basic science of neuroprotection—maybe that is an overused word nowadays; everything that is beneficial is neuroprotective—or experiential, or both. Do you have an opinion about whether the psychedelic experience is integral to the response?
Van der Kolk: Yeah. Robin Carhart-Harris really was the leading researcher in this, and the Johns Hopkins people. They all find that the mystical experiences are important parts of the healing process, and really having access to an alternative reality for a bit where you can sort of rearrange your perspective on yourself is quite important. All psychiatrists actually should take psychedelics to get a sense of what that is like. Of course, everybody of my generation did, because that is what we did back then.
Goldberg: Do we think we know what is going on with the limbic system at those moments that would have an enduring effect?
Van der Kolk: I guess, but really what you see in the work is that the default mode network really disintegrates. You see a lot of theta waves on the electroencephalogram, and you see that for a while there are new connections and new associations between the different neural networks while people are on psychedelics. But that is not so surprising. What is surprising to me is that when it is over, almost everybody who has a safe experience has a new perspective and a better perspective than before. So showing all our networks up in the air and having them come down is not enough of an explanation, because what you really see is that people change their perspectives in a much more compassionate and understanding and mindful way.
Yes, this happened to me. It was horrendous, and somewhere the horror came back to me often in the psychedelic experience, but I also know it happened back then, it is not happening now, and you get the sense of time perspective, which is remarkable, and we need to study more. And also a sense of, “Oh, I know I was only 6 years old,” or “I was a stupid 18-year-old kid who came from an abusive environment, was given a machine gun, and was put in a war zone. I was totally not equipped to deal with that.” So a very big part of the psychedelic experience is really seeing yourself in a new perspective and understanding that back then you did all you could do under those conditions to deal with it. The time dimension is very important here.
Basically, the nature of PTSD is that your mind, your brain, does not really know that it is over. You are stuck. Like Pavlov’s dog, the bells start ringing, you start elevating, and you just get stuck. And on psychedelics, the stuckness goes, and you go, “Yes, it happened, and it happened then, it is not happening now.” So the brain gets a very deep sense of perspective about how this happened and what the conditions were under which it happened. So we want to be in the here and now, but in a way the brain does not make that distinction between what was yesterday and what was 50 years ago if the event was on the—or that is the nature of trauma. You keep behaving as if you are getting molested or getting hurt, and on psychedelics you get this sense of, “Oh, it happened back then, but now life is different.”
So you get this really deep sense of perspective of what you had to go through back then. And as my old teacher Alvin Sam used to say, the greatest source of suffering is the lies we tell ourselves. I think that is a pretty good definition. On psychedelics, you get to see what you went through, and oftentimes it is extraordinarily painful, and you go, “Oh, that is what I went through.” And you allow yourself to know what you know and feel what you feel. And that is why this therapeutic context is so important, because you sometimes get very, very frightened and very upset. But if it is done in a therapeutic context, you can deal with it and you can process it.
Goldberg: We are often taught that debriefing after a trauma is not a very helpful thing. Is that because it is too cerebral, or what do you think?
Van der Kolk: Well, now we are talking about adult-onset trauma. That is what the research shows, and we were a little bit surprised about that. My explanation for that is that while this stuff is evolving, we also learned a lot more about sleeping and dreaming. What we found is that we use our dreams in order to gain perspective on what has happened to us and to process information from the past. Now, many years ago I was part of a group of people who studied rapid eye movement (REM) interruption insomnia in PTSD and found that when you are traumatized, you stop having REM sleep, and maybe that is a very important part of healing, that you need to go to sleep and allow your brain to process it in the way your brain ordinarily does it. So blasting people with the trauma too fast may really sort of make the groove deeper rather than opening up the mind to new perspectives.
Goldberg: Now, trauma therapies, I believe, speak of trauma activation and trying to engage limbic structures, amygdala, hippocampus, and the interaction with the prefrontal cortex. We are doing a coordinated behavioral intervention at that moment, maybe aided more so with a psychedelic than without. But the idea is to try to precipitate a kind of autonomic hyperarousal state.
Van der Kolk: No, no. We start very simple. We say, “What do you want to work on?” and you say something about intimacy or something, and then you take a psychedelic, and you do not know what will come up. It is not like I am going to tell you, “Oh, let us go to that thing that happened.” No. You put on eye shades, you play music, and you go deep inside, and then people come up with stuff, and oftentimes with traumatic material, and they may relive it and feel it and see dimensions they had not seen before and aspects they had not seen before. Their minds become wide open to really see what happens and see it in a larger context and not run away from it, not try to push it away. You see, yes, this really happened, but you also get a sense of it happened then, it is not happening now. So something really gets switched in your sense of time and agency.
Goldberg: That is different from exposure or prolonged exposure with response prevention. How does it change the brain, do we think, or is it just more feasible to do it?
Van der Kolk: One thing we really learned is that blasting people with the trauma is the worst thing you could do. You may desensitize people so you do not feel anything, but you do not selectively desensitize your trauma. You just become a more shut-down person. So the issue is, if you expose people to trauma, they need to be in the right physiological condition to go there. If they are not in the right physical condition, you are just retraumatizing them. What happens in psychedelics is that you do not bring the trauma back into people’s minds. They themselves automatically, oftentimes, go there. They see it, they experience it, and then it loses its hold over people.
Goldberg: Do you think that classical psychedelics produce a different experience in this regard than, say, entactogens or, for that matter, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, if the goal is to create—I am not sure what the right phrasing would be—a kind of vulnerability that transcends some of the time experience and provides a sense of safety? Are there differences among those agents in that respect?
Van der Kolk: That is a very interesting question. It is very alive in my circles. We do not know. I think MDMA is not strictly a psychedelic. You do not get hallucinations. In my practice I do not use MDMA, because MDMA is not legal, so I only use it in my research. But in my practice I use ketamine. Ketamine is a completely different chemical substance, and I am astounded by the similarity between the results I get with ketamine and what we got in our formal study on MDMA. And then a lot of my colleagues are studying psilocybin, and again it is a similar experience, even though these are different chemical substances.
Goldberg: Now, there is discussion—I do not know what the FDA is going to do with any of this—about how integral the psychotherapy is to the pharmacology. It sounds like you are saying it would be very hard to separate them out, at least in the setting of trauma. I can give you ketamine for depression, we do not have to talk, I just infuse. If trauma is present, to just think of, here is your psilocybin once it is approved, and that is that, without having the psychotherapeutic component, you would—you were saying earlier that the MDMA augmentation approach was superior to just the psychotherapy.
Van der Kolk: Almost all of our subjects said, “I could not have done this work without you guys.” The set and setting is critical, because your mind is wide open. You become very neuroplastic at this particular point, and whatever comes into you may have a very profound lasting effect. You really are in a super sensitive, super vulnerable state. So if you are sitting by yourself and you relive your rape and there is nobody there with you, you just get traumatized, and when it first happened, there was nobody else there for you either. So the presence of somebody as you go through these experiences, and feeling safe with that person, is a critical component of good therapy.
Goldberg: Trauma survivors who might not be good candidates for psychedelic treatments might include people with a history of psychosis, or what would you say if you are a year or 2 from now and we are vetting candidacy for this treatment? Let us assume the FDA has not done that for us as much as we might ourselves.
Van der Kolk: I would not give any of these agents to anybody who I suspected has psychotic tendencies. Stanislav Grof, who is the father of psychedelics, wrote several papers about using it with schizophrenics. I would not do that, but if I ran a very careful lab, I might want to try it out. In our study, people with obvious borderline personality disorder were excluded. In principle, it seems psychedelics would be the best treatment for borderlines, but the question is what setting you create so that they can go into all that pain and the hurt that has happened to them and not get overwhelmed by it.
Goldberg: If one believes in the original definition of borderline psychosis, this could be high risk, high gain, or high potential for overcoming that borderline vulnerability.
Van der Kolk: If I had a lab at this point and was midcareer, that is a study I would do very carefully.
Goldberg: When psychedelics do come along, I imagine there will be a fair amount of deprescribing that will be occurring. You really cannot be taking antipsychotic medicines if you are going to be taking a serotonin 2 agonist. There is some suggestion that SSRIs may not mix well with psychedelics. Do you have any thoughts about the sort of implicit deprescribing that might need to proceed?
Van der Kolk: In our study, we cleaned everybody up, and that made the study also extremely elaborate, because most patients were on numerous medications. We had to take months and months to taper them off. In clinical practice, it is clear that SSRIs make the experience slightly less effective, but in clinical practice I would not stop SSRIs in people who have great difficulty getting off their SSRIs. I would be sloppy about it. I mean, just do a drug. It is not worth it, because what we see with neurofeedback also is that as people start feeling calmer and clearer, they need less medication, but as they go off their medications, all the symptoms start coming back. So I would not necessarily start taking people off their medications at the beginning. I might begin to do psychedelic therapy while they are on medications, and as they get some better sense of what is going on inside of them, they will need less medication. Antipsychotics are a different story.
Goldberg: They are so widely used now as components of a regimen, and clinicians who think of microsychosis as a target for an antipsychotic—you think we are doing more harm than good?
Van der Kolk: Yeah. Yeah, I do.
Goldberg: So not just by way of cleaning up a regimen before you are going to go on your psilocybin, let us take away your aripiprazole or your brexpiprazole, but more broadly speaking, there may be at least a few people listening today who are thinking, “Well, I have plenty of patients with trauma histories who may not be benefiting but are nevertheless on one or another, maybe lowish dose of an atypical antipsychotic.”
Van der Kolk: You see, that is not neutral but detrimental. You know, antipsychotics block the dopamine system. Yes, dopamine is your source of motivation and joy. So you give people a dopamine blocker, they become less of a behavioral problem. They also lose their motivation and their joy. That is not a good payoff.
Goldberg: The partial agonists were supposed to help with that. They were supposed to be like thermostats, were they not? At least that is what the promise was, that they would downregulate hyperdopaminergic areas, where you may be unable to make use in a productive way of—I notice that has not really worked out, has it? But it seems that way. I mean, this was the groundbreaking, I think, observation initially, that these would now be modulators of the dopamine system with regional specificity, and maybe they will help override parkinsonism or help you reverse negative symptoms of schizophrenia. It has not quite worked out that way, and yet still we would like to somehow be able to modulate dopamine.
Van der Kolk: I think using low-dose ketamine, for example, as a therapeutic agent to help people to feel calmer and safer and to deal with trauma would be quite helpful, actually.
Goldberg: But pharmacotherapeutic agents—this is many steps ahead, I am sure—but do you see any viable augmentation pharmacotherapies with psychedelics, or no? No, no, this is so fundamentally different a type of treatment that we would not think about augmenting with, say, alpha agonists or benzodiazepines. Is there anything additional, or no?
Van der Kolk: That is what I see for everybody I talk to. There is a tendency in mental health in general for people to get very committed to a particular little thing: “I am Jungian,” “I am a Freudian therapist,” “I am a dopamine blocker.” All of these are parts of the whole thing that you need to know in order to become a good healer. But everybody wants to sort of add what they know already to this new thing. My attitude is, try out psychedelics, and if it does not work, see what else is needed. But do not hold on to your favorite little substance that you have built your career on. Just learn how to do psychedelic therapy, and if after that you think you need something else, go for it. We will find out.
Goldberg: Just as we are wrapping up here, I am thinking for those practitioners who are listening who identify themselves as predominantly focusing their work in psychopharmacology, they will be eagerly awaiting, I suppose, what the FDA has to tell us about psychedelics.
Van der Kolk: I am sure the FDA—I do not have much trust in the FDA. I mean, that they turned down our MDMA study. One of our studies won an award in the journal Science, one of the 10 most important advances in science of the year 2022. The FDA turning it down was complete nonsense. We studied side effects up the wazoo. There were no side effects. We designed the study together with the FDA, and they approved of it. But then the FDA got all changed, new personnel, and so they did not want to go there even though we had agreed on this study.
Goldberg: Do you think that their critique was more on methodologic grounds or around the medication itself?
Van der Kolk: It really was real nonsense. There was absolutely no foundation for anything they said. They were just afraid. See, there is a thing in our field worth paying attention to, that if somebody gives you a sense of pleasure—oh my God, that is bad. So on MDMA, people might actually feel joy. Oh my God, that is not what we do. We suppress people’s pain. You do not open up people for new experiences and to be adventurous and to be joyful. “Oh, it makes you feel good. Now we are not going to give it to people anymore.”
Goldberg: That is interesting. MDMA is not addictive because after you take it a certain number of times, it stops working. We do not know that much yet about long-term booster treatments, long-term trajectory. We are just beginning to learn that about psilocybin, I suppose. How many treatments?
Van der Kolk: Well, that is another thing. Of course, in our study, we gave people 3 whole days of MDMA, and quite a few of our subjects said, “I wish I could have had more.” And so, like with everything else, you need to tailor it to this particular patient and not to your protocol. But when you do research, you have to do your protocol. You pay a certain price for that.
Goldberg: Are you more optimistic about where things will go with the agency when it comes to psilocybin than with MDMA?
Van der Kolk: You know, people are irrational creatures, and we live in a crazy political system. And no, actually, I tell my team, enjoy the honeymoon as long as these drugs are illegal but we have permission to give them. We are very careful, and we do everything right, and we had no side effects. But once people start giving up the boundaries and get careless with these drugs, we will see what we saw in the 60s: people jumping off balconies and stuff like that. Again, the moment we become careless, bad things will happen.
Goldberg: Do you have any final thoughts you might want to share with our viewers and listeners about where things are going with trauma treatment?
Van der Kolk:, I think it is important to know that, just before COVID, my dean called me and said—I have not told this to anybody—that our staff morale is terrible. There is a high suicide rate among physicians, and there are so many doctors who really feel terrible about practicing. If you start doing work like the psychedelic work and see the results that we got, you do not burn out. When you see people have dramatic improvements in their lives and come to life, you do not burn out as a physician.
So if things are not working—we tend to say, “This patient is treatment resistant,” but I like to say, actually, you may be learning resistant, and say, “I have not learned how to treat somebody like you. Let me learn how to do that.” If you stay with your own small set of skills, you may not get good results. So then you need to go learn new stuff.
Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.
Dr van der Kolk is a New York Times best-selling author of The Body Keeps the Score and an innovator in the understanding and treatment of trauma, including complex trauma.
References
1. Carhart-Harris RL, Goodwin GM.
2. Mitchell JM, Ot’alora G M, van der Kolk B, et al.