Tinnitus Associated With Bupropion: The Importance of Dosage Adjustment

Tinnitus, the perception of sound in the absence of an external acoustic source, is a rare but potentially distressing adverse effect of bupropion. Although bupropion is generally well tolerated, reports of auditory adverse effects remain uncommon and underdiscussed in clinical settings. This case illustrates a reversible instance of bupropion-induced tinnitus that improved with dose reduction, offering a practical approach for management.

Case Presentation

A 39-year-old woman with a psychiatric history of major depressive disorder (MDD) and unspecified anxiety disorder and no significant medical history presented to her outpatient psychiatrist for debilitating sadness. On examination, she appeared melancholic and reported suffering from poor sleep, low energy throughout the day, decreased interest in pleasurable activities, guilty ruminations about not being a good enough mother, poor concentration, and occasional suicidal ideation. She had tried bupropion 4 years prior and desired a retrial, as she previously had had a good response for MDD and had discontinued the medication only due to nausea during pregnancy.

She was started on bupropion extended release 150 mg daily. The dose was further increased to 300 mg daily on day 42. At her follow-up visit on day 80, she reported the resolution of previously functionally impairing MDD symptoms, so a decision was made to maintain her dosage at 300 mg daily. At her follow-up visit on day 116, she reported a recurrence of her MDD symptoms, so the dosage was increased to 450 mg daily.

A few days after the latest dosage increase, the patient began experiencing a constant, loud, bilateral ringing sound that was particularly distressing in quiet environments, such as when trying to sleep. She denied any changes to her daily routine prior to the constant ringing, and had not been taking any other medications or supplements throughout her treatment course. On day 132, she informed her psychiatrist of the new-onset ringing, so the decision was made to decrease the dosage to 300 mg daily and schedule a follow-up visit 2 weeks later.

At the follow-up visit on day 146, she reported a 30% reduction in the loudness of the ringing. She was informed that further reduction or cessation could lead to resolution of the ringing, and that other medications for depression could be trialed, but she wanted to continue bupropion at the same dosage, given the historical benefit for her MDD. At her follow-up visit on day 164, she reported that the ringing was now occasional and not persistent.

On day 202, she met with her primary care physician (PCP), to whom she also described the ringing as now intermittent and only noticeable when her environment was quiet, such as when driving. On exam, her bilateral hearing, tympanic membranes, ear canals, and external ears all appeared normal, and the PCP confirmed a diagnosis of bupropion-induced tinnitus. She completed an audiologic evaluation on day 292, which found normal hearing sensitivity bilaterally. A virtual consult with an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) clinician on day 304 supported the diagnosis of secondary tinnitus due to bupropion, and the clinician recommended switching to a different medication. The patient again declined, preferring to continue taking bupropion.

Discussion

Bupropion is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor antidepressant. It was first introduced in the United States in 1989 as an immediate-release (IR) formulation, later followed by sustained-release (SR) and extended-release (XL) preparations to improve dosing convenience and tolerability. It is FDA approved for the treatment of MDD, seasonal affective disorder, and for smoking cessation. Bupropion’s mechanism of action is primarily attributed to its inhibition of neuronal reuptake of norepinephrine and dopamine, with minimal effect on serotonin reuptake.1 Psychiatrists often choose bupropion for several reasons: It can be as effective as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants for MDD, but is associated with a lower risk of sexual dysfunction, weight gain, and sedation.2 It is also favored in patients with comorbid nicotine dependence, those experiencing SSRI-induced sexual dysfunction, and/or those with fatigue and hypersomnia. Although bupropion has a range of common adverse effects ( Table ), its ability to cause tinnitus is less well described.3

Tinnitus is the perception of sound, such as ringing, buzzing, hissing, or roaring, in the ears or head without an external sound source. It is a symptom, not a specific disease, and can be either subjective (common; heard only by the patient) or objective (rare; audible to an examiner, often due to vascular or muscular causes).4

The bupropion package insert notes that tinnitus occurred in 3% of patients receiving bupropion XL 150 mg or 300 mg daily across 3 placebo-controlled trials for seasonal affective disorder (mean dose range, 257-280 mg per day), compared with less than 1% in patients receiving placebo. The insert also indicates that tinnitus occurred in 6% of patients taking bupropion SR 300 mg daily and 6% of patients taking bupropion SR 400 mg daily, as compared with 2% of patients taking the placebo in placebo-controlled trials for MDD.3