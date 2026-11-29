Xenon has said X-NOVA2 is powered at 90% to detect a 2.5-point placebo-adjusted difference on the HAM-D17. In its second-quarter 2026 business update, the company still expected topline X-NOVA2 data in the first half of 2027.5

September 2026: Enrollment Pause

On September 17, 2026, the same day it announced submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for azetukalner in focal seizures, Xenon reported neuropsychiatric adverse events in its MDD and bipolar depression studies. The company said the rate, severity, and type of the events were consistent with azetukalner's known safety profile and mechanism, but such events had not been seen in the phase 2 X-NOVA study.2 Xenon did not specify the events.

In consultation with its Data Safety Monitoring Board, Xenon voluntarily paused enrollment of new participants in its psychiatry studies as a precautionary measure it expected to be temporary. Participants already enrolled in the randomized studies and their open-label extensions continued on study, and the epilepsy trials were not affected. At the time, X-NOVA2 had enrolled roughly 80% of its target of approximately 450 participants.

"For potential expansion in psychiatry, we would like to evaluate whether modifying the dose regimen may help enhance azetukalner's tolerability profile in this indication," said Chris Kenney, MD, the chief medical officer of Xenon.2

November 2026: Readout Moved Up

With enrollment closed at approximately 360 participants, Xenon moved the expected X-NOVA2 readout from the first quarter of 2027 to December 2026. The study's primary completion date was October 28, 2026, and ClinicalTrials.gov now lists the trial as terminated, citing the September and November company updates.4

"Following the completion of enrollment in X-NOVA2, we are working toward our first Phase 3 data readout in psychiatry with topline results now expected in December 2026," said Ian Mortimer, the president and chief executive officer of Xenon.1

What to Watch

Beyond efficacy on the HAM-D17, the readout will be the first look at how the neuropsychiatric adverse events that triggered the enrollment pause appear in controlled phase 3 data. Next steps for the broader psychiatry program, including any change to the dosing regimen and whether enrollment resumes in X-NOVA3 and X-CEED, are expected to depend on the X-NOVA2 results.

In epilepsy, Xenon's NDA for focal seizures is under FDA review, and the company will present 6 abstracts on azetukalner at the American Epilepsy Society 2026 meeting.6

References

1. Xenon reports Q3 2026 financial results and provides business update. News release. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://finviz.com/news/419393/xenon-reports-q3-2026-financial-results-and-provides-business-update

2. Xenon announces azetukalner NDA submission to FDA for focal seizures and provides update on psychiatry clinical program. News release. September 17, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://finviz.com/news/393312/xenon-announces-azetukalner-nda-submission-to-fda-for-focal-seizures-and-provides-update-on-psychiatry-clinical-program

3. Butterfield NN, Luzon Rosenblut C, Fava M, et al. Azetukalner, a novel KV7 potassium channel opener, in adults with major depressive disorder: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(5):e2514278.

4. A randomized study of azetukalner versus placebo in major depressive disorder (X-NOVA2). ClinicalTrials.gov. Updated November 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06775379

5. Xenon reports Q2 2026 financial results and provides business update. News release. August 6, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://investor.xenon-pharma.com/node/14566