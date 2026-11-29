Ahead of Topline Data: A Timeline of Azetukalner for Major Depressive Disorder
Key Takeaways
- Azetukalner’s phase 2 X-NOVA missed MADRS significance at 20 mg versus placebo (–3.04 points; P=.14) yet demonstrated significant HAM-D17 improvement, supporting dose selection for phase 3.
- X-NOVA2 was designed for ~450 participants and 90% power to detect a 2.5-point placebo-adjusted HAM-D17 difference, alongside a parallel phase 3 study (X-NOVA3).
Xenon expects phase 3 X-NOVA2 results for azetukalner in MDD in December, after a safety-related enrollment pause reshaped the psychiatry program.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals expects to report topline results in December 2026 from X-NOVA2, its phase 3 study of azetukalner as monotherapy for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD). The readout will be the company's first phase 3 data in psychiatry, arriving about 3 months after Xenon paused new enrollment across its psychiatry studies because of neuropsychiatric adverse events.1,2
Azetukalner is an investigational, potent KV7 potassium channel opener. By opening KV7 channels in the central nervous system, it allows potassium to flow out of neurons, hyperpolarizing them and reducing excessive neuronal firing.2 KV7 channels have also been implicated in reward processing, which has made anhedonia a focus of the MDD program.3 The agent is in late-stage development for epilepsy, MDD, and bipolar depression.
Here is how the MDD program reached this point.
May 2025: Phase 2 X-NOVA Results Published
The proof-of-concept phase 2 X-NOVA trial randomized 168 adults with moderate to severe MDD to azetukalner 10 mg, azetukalner 20 mg, or placebo once daily with food for 6 weeks; concomitant antidepressants were not permitted.3
At week 6, Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) scores fell by 16.94 points with azetukalner 20 mg, 15.61 points with 10 mg, and 13.90 points with placebo. The 3.04-point difference between the 20 mg dose and placebo did not reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint (95% CI, –7.04 to 0.96; P=.14), although investigators described it as clinically meaningful. On the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17), the reduction from baseline at week 6 was significantly greater with 20 mg than with placebo (–13.3 vs –10.2 points).3
Phase 3 Program Design
X-NOVA2 began in December 2024.4 It is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating 20 mg of azetukalner taken orally with food as monotherapy over a 6-week double-blind period. An identical phase 3 study, X-NOVA3, is also underway, and the X-CEED program is evaluating azetukalner monotherapy in bipolar I or II depression.
Xenon has said X-NOVA2 is powered at 90% to detect a 2.5-point placebo-adjusted difference on the HAM-D17. In its second-quarter 2026 business update, the company still expected topline X-NOVA2 data in the first half of 2027.5
September 2026: Enrollment Pause
On September 17, 2026, the same day it announced submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for azetukalner in focal seizures, Xenon reported neuropsychiatric adverse events in its MDD and bipolar depression studies. The company said the rate, severity, and type of the events were consistent with azetukalner's known safety profile and mechanism, but such events had not been seen in the phase 2 X-NOVA study.2 Xenon did not specify the events.
In consultation with its Data Safety Monitoring Board, Xenon voluntarily paused enrollment of new participants in its psychiatry studies as a precautionary measure it expected to be temporary. Participants already enrolled in the randomized studies and their open-label extensions continued on study, and the epilepsy trials were not affected. At the time, X-NOVA2 had enrolled roughly 80% of its target of approximately 450 participants.
"For potential expansion in psychiatry, we would like to evaluate whether modifying the dose regimen may help enhance azetukalner's tolerability profile in this indication," said Chris Kenney, MD, the chief medical officer of Xenon.2
November 2026: Readout Moved Up
With enrollment closed at approximately 360 participants, Xenon moved the expected X-NOVA2 readout from the first quarter of 2027 to December 2026. The study's primary completion date was October 28, 2026, and ClinicalTrials.gov now lists the trial as terminated, citing the September and November company updates.4
"Following the completion of enrollment in X-NOVA2, we are working toward our first Phase 3 data readout in psychiatry with topline results now expected in December 2026," said Ian Mortimer, the president and chief executive officer of Xenon.1
What to Watch
Beyond efficacy on the HAM-D17, the readout will be the first look at how the neuropsychiatric adverse events that triggered the enrollment pause appear in controlled phase 3 data. Next steps for the broader psychiatry program, including any change to the dosing regimen and whether enrollment resumes in X-NOVA3 and X-CEED, are expected to depend on the X-NOVA2 results.
In epilepsy, Xenon's NDA for focal seizures is under FDA review, and the company will present 6 abstracts on azetukalner at the American Epilepsy Society 2026 meeting.6
References
1. Xenon reports Q3 2026 financial results and provides business update. News release. November 9, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
2. Xenon announces azetukalner NDA submission to FDA for focal seizures and provides update on psychiatry clinical program. News release. September 17, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
3. Butterfield NN, Luzon Rosenblut C, Fava M, et al.
4. A randomized study of azetukalner versus placebo in major depressive disorder (X-NOVA2). ClinicalTrials.gov. Updated November 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
5. Xenon reports Q2 2026 financial results and provides business update. News release. August 6, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.
6. Xenon to present new azetukalner data in focal seizures at AES 2026. News release. November 24, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.