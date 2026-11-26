While there were no big approvals of antidepressants, lumateperone was approved as adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder.2 Given its low weight gain and relative absence of extrapyramidal side effects, Thase expected the agent to assume a significant role in adjunctive treatment once access broadened.

Phase 3 trial results for psilocybin became public, along with new phase 2 trials of shorter-acting psychedelic medications. Thase said esketamine opened the door to reconsidering novel-mechanism, rapid-acting therapies, including agents once criminalized as Schedule 1 drugs and stigmatized as hallucinogens. Much remained to be worked out regarding dissemination of these treatments. Still, “we may have treatments that begin to work within a day that are certainly alternatives to more cumbersome treatments,” he said. A psychedelic given at 1 visit per month could be preferable in that regard to esketamine. It could also be preferable to electroconvulsive therapy, the most powerful treatment, which was often held in reserve for patients with resistant depression. Thase concluded that adjunctive therapies, then esketamine, and now the possibility of psychedelics made this an exciting time in the field.

Dr Thase is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania and a senior research staff member of the Corporal Michael Cresant Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

References

1. Cole EJ, Phillips AL, Bentzley BS, et al. Stanford neuromodulation therapy (SNT): a double-blind randomized controlled trial . Am J Psychiatry. 2022;179(2):132-141.