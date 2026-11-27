PL: The model suggests pediatricians or primary care clinicians use a picture book in early primary care visits. Does the model have a suggested role for child psychiatrists or mental health clinicians?

Bailet: Reach Out and Read's evidence-based model is designed for pediatric primary care, but its underlying principles can be useful to child psychiatrists and other mental health professionals.

Children’s books can be valuable tools for observing how caregivers and their children interact, including how adults respond to a child's cues, questions, and emotions. For young children who may struggle to understand and name their feelings, stories and illustrations can provide a familiar, developmentally appropriate starting point for conversations about fear, frustration, anger, sadness, or change. Just as importantly, books give clinicians a chance to recognize and reinforce positive interactions between children and caregivers. When a parent responds well to a child's curiosity, follows their lead, or shares a laugh over a picture, the clinician can point out what is happening and why it matters. That kind of encouragement can help caregivers recognize the value of what they are already doing and feel supported by the clinician.

PL: What do you want psychiatrists and mental health clinicians to know about this model and its improved outcomes?

Bailet: We should not wait until a child shows signs of emotional or behavioral difficulties to think about their mental health. Reach Out and Read gives pediatric clinicians a way to promote healthy development from the very beginning. Our program builds on the trusted relationship between families and their child’s doctor. During routine well-child visits, they provide an age-appropriate book, offer guidance about reading as a family, and demonstrate ways caregivers can engage with their children through that book.

We have more than 2 decades of research demonstrating that these interactions can have a lasting impact. Studies show that parents participating in Reach Out and Read are 2.5 times more likely to read with their young children, and children demonstrate improvements in language development equivalent to 3 to 6 months. (Imagine what 3 months means in the life of a 3-year-old!) Research has also shown our families are more likely to attend routine checkups, develop more positive attitudes toward reading, and create richer learning environments at home. While these studies primarily measure reading behaviors and language development, the model also promotes responsive interactions between caregivers and children that are important to emotional well-being. For mental health professionals, that is a compelling reason to see early literacy promotion as part of a broader approach to healthy child development.

PL: In your opinion, how can mental health clinicians help promote reading to boost child development and resilience?

Bailet: I would encourage clinicians to make shared reading part of their conversations with families, particularly those navigating stress, behavioral challenges, or difficult transitions. For a child struggling with a new sibling, a move, or separation anxiety, a story about a similar experience can help start a conversation that might otherwise feel difficult. Books also offer a simple way to add joy and wonder to daily routines, through beautiful stories and illustrations. Most of us probably look back fondly on early childhood experiences sharing a favorite book with a loved one. We remember the smiles and cuddles that were a central part of those moments that every child and family should have.

Clinicians can also remind families that reading together does not require special skills or a lot of time. It is not a lesson or another thing parents need to get right. It is simply a way to connect, and there is no single correct way to do it, except to make it fun. They can demonstrate simple ways to engage children with books, such as following a child's lead, asking about pictures, naming emotions, and allowing the child to participate in the story. For infants and toddlers, even pointing to pictures, making sounds, and responding to facial expressions can be powerful ways to build bonds. The goal is not to finish the book; It is to make sharing a story a positive, fun experience that children and caregivers want to come back to.

Dr Bailet is a licensed school psychologist with expertise in child development, literacy, and learning disorders. She worked in pediatric health care for several decades, as a clinician, researcher, and creator of innovative early literacy tools for pediatricians, parents, and early childhood educators. She has authored many publications and served on the Library of Congress Literacy Awards Board before joining the Reach Out and Read national board in 2021. Her passion has always been to promote reading success for all young children.