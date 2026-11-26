The average American will drink 27% more during the holiday season compared with the rest of the year.1 Why? Let’s examine the research.

Why Do People Drink More on Thanksgiving?

According to a recent study, the first to examine Thanksgiving as a high-risk drinking event among US adults, drinking on Thanksgiving was associated with higher daily anxiety but not with daily depressed affect or stress. There were also notable differences in habits between men and women.2

Investigators polled 208 participants via online surveys 1 week before, 1 day before, and 1 day after Thanksgiving in 2016. Measures included expectations about Thanksgiving, daily anxiety, depressed affect, stress, and alcohol use. Investigators then used logistic and Poisson regressions were to predict whether participants drank and how much they drank on Thanksgiving Day.

For men, higher daily depressed affect was associated with more consumption, especially for men with positive expectations about Thanksgiving. For women, higher daily depressed affect was associated with more consumption for women with negative expectations about Thanksgiving but less consumption for women with positive expectations. These findings suggest that negative affect experienced during Thanksgiving is relevant to event-specific alcohol use.