Thanksgiving Drinks: Understanding the Relationship Between the Holidays and Alcohol Consumption
Key Takeaways
- Seasonal alcohol intake increases substantially, with Thanksgiving emerging as a discrete high-risk event for heavier use.
- Same-day anxiety correlates with Thanksgiving drinking, while associations with stress and depressed affect appear more conditional.
What is the connection between Thanksgiving and increased alcohol consumption?
The average American will drink 27% more during the holiday season compared with the rest of the year.1 Why? Let’s examine the research.
Why Do People Drink More on Thanksgiving?
According to a recent study, the first to examine Thanksgiving as a high-risk drinking event among US adults, drinking on Thanksgiving was associated with higher daily anxiety but not with daily depressed affect or stress. There were also notable differences in habits between men and women.2
Investigators polled 208 participants via online surveys 1 week before, 1 day before, and 1 day after Thanksgiving in 2016. Measures included expectations about Thanksgiving, daily anxiety, depressed affect, stress, and alcohol use. Investigators then used logistic and Poisson regressions were to predict whether participants drank and how much they drank on Thanksgiving Day.
For men, higher daily depressed affect was associated with more consumption, especially for men with positive expectations about Thanksgiving. For women, higher daily depressed affect was associated with more consumption for women with negative expectations about Thanksgiving but less consumption for women with positive expectations. These findings suggest that negative affect experienced during Thanksgiving is relevant to event-specific alcohol use.
Other Reasons
Other listed potential triggers for increased alcohol consumption include1:
- Stressful family dynamics
- Being too busy
- Traveling
- Financial strain
- Grief
- Feeling alone/isolated
What Is “Blackout Wednesday”?
The eve of Thanksgiving is colloquially called “Blackout Wednesday,” for getting “blackout” drunk. From 2020 through 2024, 910 individuals died in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving festivities across the nation.
Federal numbers show that 164 individuals were killed during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday period alone in crashes where at least 1 driver was legally drunk. Drivers between the ages of 21 and 34 made up 37% of those fatal drunk-driving crashes.3
References
1. Hampton D. Why does drug and alcohol use spike during the holidays? Addiction Center. December 22, 2025. Accessed November 25, 2026.
2. O’Hara RE, Wang W, Troisi JD.
3. Safety leaders warn buzzed driving is drunk driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday.’ News release. November 25, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026.