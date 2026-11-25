In functional MRI studies of food cues, youths and young adults with ARFID showed generalized hyperactivation of the anterior cingulate cortex, sensory association cortex, and motor cortex vs healthy controls, with amygdala hyperactivation in the fear phenotype and lower hypothalamic activation as lack-of-interest severity increased.¹ Participants with ARFID and overweight or obesity showed greater orbitofrontal cortex and anterior insula activation than those with healthy weight.¹ Right anterior cingulate cortex hyperactivation decreased after cognitive-behavioral therapy for ARFID in 14 participants, although pretreatment salience network activation did not predict symptom reduction.¹ Greater frontal cortical thickness was reported in children with ARFID symptoms, and a case report of an 8-year-old with Wernicke encephalopathy showed thalamic abnormalities that resolved with thiamine.¹

Cognitive findings were mixed. One study reported greater delay discounting in ARFID (n = 57) than in anorexia nervosa (P = 0.026) but no difference vs healthy controls (P = .514).¹ Adults with ARFID had larger response-time switch costs but smaller error-rate switch costs, with no overall difference in set-shifting efficiency, while greater fear of aversive consequences predicted better set shifting. Another study found weak central coherence but otherwise relatively intact executive function in 10 children.

For prescribers, these data are hypothesis-generating rather than practice-changing. Most studies were small and non-randomized, few included healthy controls, and cross-sectional designs cannot separate cause from effect or from the neural consequences of malnutrition. Executive function findings were not uniform across phenotypes or age groups. The authors suggested that executive function measures could serve as markers of recovery and be added to assessment.

ARFID entered the DSM-5 in 2013 and the ICD-11 in 2022, with population-based prevalence estimates of approximately 2% in children and adolescents.¹ Presentations are not driven by body image concerns and fall into 3 phenotypes: sensory sensitivity, low appetite or lack of interest, and fear of aversive consequences such as choking or vomiting.¹ Anxiety cooccurs in up to 72% of pediatric cases, and a meta-analysis estimated autism prevalence at 16.27% in ARFID.¹ The authors called for longitudinal research, age- and weight-matched control groups and replication of the appetite hormone and food-motivation study with healthy controls.¹

References

1. Donnelly B, Attuquayefio T, Conti J, et al. Neurobiological and cognitive correlates of avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID): a systematic review . J Eat Disord. 2026;14:263.