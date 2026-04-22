Prolactin Monitoring for Antipsychotics and the Impact of Stress

Also In This Special Report
Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP
Anastasia Makhanova, PhD; Mikayla DM; Joslin, MA; and Summer Mengelkoch, PhD
Leah Kuntz; and Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD
Learn how antipsychotics and stress raise prolactin, what symptoms to spot, and when to test—plus practical options to lower levels.
SPECIAL REPORT: HORMONES & PSYCHIATRY
Monitoring of physical health consequences of antipsychotic drugs is becoming more common in clinical psychiatric practice. Hyperprolactinemia, one of the common adverse effects of most antipsychotics, attracts the specific attention of psychiatrists. However, in clinical practice, it remains underdiagnosed and inadequately managed.
Presentations of hyperprolactinemia differ between genders. In women, primary symptoms include low libido, sexual dysfunction, breast enlargement, galactorrhea, infertility, and menstrual abnormalities. In men, primary symptoms include erectile dysfunction, gynecomastia, and oligospermia.1,2 In both genders, primary symptoms can include reduced bone mineral density. Other concerns are increased risk of breast cancer, prostate cancer, thromboembolism, decreased glucose tolerance, insulin resistance, and hyperinsulinaemia.2,3
Considering the presenting symptoms and long-term consequences of hyperprolactinemia, there is a need for monitoring, and it is important to remain abreast of prolactin. It is a neuropeptide, which is considered a stress hormone, and it plays various roles in the physiological systems, including reproduction, metabolism, immune regulation, stress adaptation, neurogenesis, and neuroprotection.4-6
Philip R. Muskin, MD, MA, DLFAPA, LFACLP
Anastasia Makhanova, PhD; Mikayla DM; Joslin, MA; and Summer Mengelkoch, PhD
Leah Kuntz; and Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD
A fasting prolactin level (measured at least 2 hours after waking) higher than 25 ng/mL in women and higher than 20 ng/mL in men is considered as hyperprolactinaemia.2 Levels are usually under 100 ng/mL for drug-induced hyperprolactinemia, whereas levels greater than 250 ng/mL indicate the possibility of prolactinoma.7
Around 15% to 20% of women with menstrual disturbances present with hyperprolactinemia.8 It is more common in psychiatric patients than in the general population. The reported range of antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia is between 18% to 72% in men and 42% to 93% in women.9 Interestingly, hyperprolactinemia has been reported in 32% antipsychotic-naive individuals at risk of psychosis and in 35% of patients with first-episode psychosis.10
Antipsychotics increase prolactin levels by blocking dopamine pathways in tuberoinfundibular tracks. Although antipsychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia is most frequently observed in psychiatry, there is a long list of causes of hyperprolactinemia, which could be physiological, pathological, or due to the adverse effects of a range of drugs.1
Physiological states such as pregnancy, lactation, breastfeeding, neonatal period, nipple stimulation, sexual intercourse, exercise, and sleep increase prolactin levels. Prolactin levels are elevated in many illnesses, including pituitary gland tumours.1,8
A variety of medications other than antipsychotics can increase prolactin levels. These include: phenytoin, metoclopramide, domperidone, prochlorperazine, verapamil, methyldopa, labetalol, physostigmine, estrogen therapy, ranitidine, cimetidine, morphine, methadone, apomorphine, heroin, cocaine, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), tricyclic antidepressants, thyrotropin-releasing hormone, omeprazole, and others.1,8
Hyperprolactinemia is more commonly associated with haloperidol, chlorpromazine, and sulpiride (not available in the US) as first-generation antipsychotics, and with amisulpride, risperidone, and paliperidone in second-generation antipsychotics. It is less frequently associated with asenapine, clozapine, quetiapine, and olanzapine.8
Prolactin levels also increase as a bodily stress response, following both physical and psychological stress. This aspect of hyperprolactinaemia appears not to have garnered much clinical attention. The relationship between stress and prolactin is complex, as prolactin has been reported to play a significant role in the development of stress-induced pathological changes in various organs,8 making it a clinically relevant area to explore.
Hyperprolactinemia can occur as a stress response to physical conditions such as venepuncture, hypoglycemia, myocardial infarction, surgery, and so on.1,8,11 Similarly, psychological stress secondary to the experience of stressful events can cause hyperprolactinemia.8 Psychological stress is ubiquitous, and it is extremely relevant to study its impact on hyperprolactinemia, especially in patients with mental illness. While evaluating the cause of hyperprolactinemia, psychological stress needs to be considered, as it might pose a diagnostic challenge.12 Interestingly, it has been reported that the stress of seeing a physician can increase prolactin levels. A repeat test is suggested for prolactin levels below 50ng/mL, which should be performed after a 60-minute rest in a quiet room.8 A study involving healthy men and women reported a significant increase in prolactin levels following a laboratory-based psychobiological stress test. With no difference between genders, the prolactin response was dependent on the general physiological stress response and on the estradiol level in women.11
Psychological stress plays an important role in the pathogenesis of psychotic disorders and stress-related psychiatric disorders. Association of prolactin has been suggested in
Depression also affects prolactin levels through the stress response. Prolactin levels have been reported to be higher in patients with
The exact relationship between stress and prolactin is still unclear.6,15 Prolactin leads to various changes in the brain during pregnancy, facilitating behavioral and physiological adaptations of a young mother, and regulating maternal emotionality and well-being.6 On the other hand, hyperprolactinemia can suppress ovulation, leading to childlessness. In patients with prolactinoma, hyperprolactinemia has been associated with
These observations suggest that there is a need for more research about stress-related hyperprolactinemia and how it is relevant for patients with psychiatric illnesses.
Considering the symptoms and long-term consequences of hyperprolactinemia, the availability of prolactin-sparing antipsychotics, and effective treatment, prolactin monitoring is emphasized, which will help with timely interventions. The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence suggests checking prolactin levels 6 months after initiating an antipsychotic drug and then every 12 months. Prolactin monitoring is not required for aripiprazole, clozapine, quetiapine, or olanzapine (< 20 mg/day) unless symptoms of hyperprolactinemia are present.3 Similarly, the American Psychiatric Association recommends screening for hyperprolactinemia symptoms at initial assessment, checking prolactin level if indicated based on clinical history, and screening again for hyperprolactinemia symptoms during follow-up. Prolactin levels should be checked in patients taking prolactin-raising antipsychotics at each visit until stable, and yearly thereafter (
Common options in managing hyperprolactinemia related to antipsychotic use involve dose reduction or discontinuation of the antipsychotic drug, switching to a prolactin-sparing drug, or adding aripiprazole (range, 5-10 mg) as a partial dopamine agonist.1,3,9 Addition of a full dopamine agonist (cabergoline, bromocriptine, and terguride) or metformin has also been reported to decrease prolactin levels,9 but more studies are required. When patients are well settled and symptoms are controlled with the antipsychotic, the approach of adding aripiprazole is usually preferred, which has a robust evidence base.2,9 It is essential to inform patients about the clinical concerns of hyperprolactinemia and discuss the options.
In essence, the association of prolactin in patients with mental illnesses is far more complicated than simply the adverse effects of antipsychotics. There is a need for further exploration of the contribution of stress-related changes in prolactin levels in a range of psychiatric disorders.
Dr Kar is a consultant psychiatrist and college tutor at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in Wolverhampton, UK. He is also an honorary professor of psychiatry at the University of Wolverhampton.
References
1. Kar N, Cook N.
2. Gupta S, Lakshmanan DAM, Khastgir U, Nair R.
3. Psychosis and schizophrenia. NICE. 2025. Accessed March 3, 2026.
4. Kumar M, Raj N, Kochar P, et al.
5. Torner L.
6. Faron-Górecka A, Latocha K, Pabian P, et al.
7. Vilar L, Vilar CF, Lyra R, Freitas M da C.
8. Levine S, Muneyyirci-Delale O.
9. Jiang Q, Li T, Zhao L, et al.
10. Ittig S, Studerus E, Heitz U, et al.
11. Lennartsson AK, Jonsdottir IH.
12. Vats K, Kurian John R, Ann Korah S.
13. Studerus E, Ittig S, Beck K, et al.
14. Elgellaie A, Larkin T, Kaelle J, et al.
15. Güneş M, Güneş E, Hacıhasanoğlu AB.
16. Miao X, Fu Z, Luo X, et al.
17. Keepers GA, Fochtmann LJ, Anzia JM, et al; (Systematic Review).
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