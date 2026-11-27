As Black Friday opens the holiday shopping season, a 2026 study shows that pathological buying-shopping is a distinct mental disorder rather than the far end of ordinary or risky spending. The findings, along with new data on how the condition presents in both genders, come as compulsive buying-shopping disorder (CBSD) remains without its own diagnostic category in either major classification system.1-3

CBSD is characterized by diminished control over buying and shopping, with purchases that lead to clinically significant distress and impairment, including financial, interpersonal, and occupational harm. A meta-analysis estimated its prevalence at approximately 5% of the adult population.3,4

How is CBSD Distinct From Risky Buying?

Astrid Müller, of Hannover Medical School, et al analyzed data from the German research consortium Addiction Research Unit FOR2974.1 Using face-to-face diagnostic interviews, the investigators classified 241 participants into 3 groups: pathological buying-shopping (n=62), risky buying-shopping (n=62), and a control group with nonproblematic buying-shopping (n=117).¹

Participants completed questionnaires on symptom severity based on ICD-11 criteria for disorders due to addictive behaviors, as well as measures of functional impairment, craving, self-esteem, materialism, anxiety, depression, and impulsiveness. They also completed laboratory tasks, including a shopping-cue reactivity paradigm, an affective Go/No-Go task with shopping-related cues, and tests of general executive function and decision making.

Compared with both the risky-buying and control groups, participants with pathological buying-shopping had higher scores on the addiction-based symptom measures, including distress, harm, and buying to gratify or compensate for negative feelings. They also reported lower self-esteem and more anxiety and depression, and they discounted delayed rewards more steeply. Compared with controls, they showed greater materialism, impulsiveness, and craving and performed worse on the Go/No-Go task. After correction for multiple comparisons, the groups did not differ on the Stroop test, a modified card sorting test, or the game of dice task.

The authors concluded that pathological buying-shopping is "a distinct clinical syndrome" marked by affective and cognitive dysfunction and clinically significant distress and impairment, and that the findings support classifying it as a disorder due to addictive behaviors.1