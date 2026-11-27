Is Compulsive Buying a Mental Disorder? What the Latest Evidence Says
Key Takeaways
- Diagnostic interview and task-based data separate pathological from risky buying-shopping via higher harm/distress, compensatory buying for negative affect, craving, and Go/No-Go deficits rather than global executive dysfunction.
- Affective comorbidity is prominent, with lower self-esteem plus elevated anxiety and depression, and delay discounting suggests heightened immediacy bias relevant to relapse risk.
As holiday sales begin, new 2026 research suggests pathological buying is a distinct clinical syndrome, not just an extreme form of overspending.
As Black Friday opens the holiday shopping season, a 2026 study shows that pathological buying-shopping is a distinct mental disorder rather than the far end of ordinary or risky spending. The findings, along with new data on how the condition presents in both genders, come as compulsive buying-shopping disorder (CBSD) remains without its own diagnostic category in either major classification system.1-3
CBSD is characterized by diminished control over buying and shopping, with purchases that lead to clinically significant distress and impairment, including financial, interpersonal, and occupational harm. A meta-analysis estimated its prevalence at approximately 5% of the adult population.3,4
How is CBSD Distinct From Risky Buying?
Astrid Müller, of Hannover Medical School, et al analyzed data from the German research consortium Addiction Research Unit FOR2974.1 Using face-to-face diagnostic interviews, the investigators classified 241 participants into 3 groups: pathological buying-shopping (n=62), risky buying-shopping (n=62), and a control group with nonproblematic buying-shopping (n=117).¹
Participants completed questionnaires on symptom severity based on ICD-11 criteria for disorders due to addictive behaviors, as well as measures of functional impairment, craving, self-esteem, materialism, anxiety, depression, and impulsiveness. They also completed laboratory tasks, including a shopping-cue reactivity paradigm, an affective Go/No-Go task with shopping-related cues, and tests of general executive function and decision making.
Compared with both the risky-buying and control groups, participants with pathological buying-shopping had higher scores on the addiction-based symptom measures, including distress, harm, and buying to gratify or compensate for negative feelings. They also reported lower self-esteem and more anxiety and depression, and they discounted delayed rewards more steeply. Compared with controls, they showed greater materialism, impulsiveness, and craving and performed worse on the Go/No-Go task. After correction for multiple comparisons, the groups did not differ on the Stroop test, a modified card sorting test, or the game of dice task.
The authors concluded that pathological buying-shopping is "a distinct clinical syndrome" marked by affective and cognitive dysfunction and clinically significant distress and impairment, and that the findings support classifying it as a disorder due to addictive behaviors.1
How Does CBSD Present in Women vs Men?
Although CBSD has often been framed as a predominantly female condition, a 2026 study found few clinically meaningful sex differences among treatment-seeking patients.2
The retrospective cross-sectional study included 141 adults (104 women, 37 men) diagnosed with CBSD at 2 specialized outpatient behavioral addiction clinics in Germany between 2017 and early 2025. Participants completed the Pathological Buying Screener, the 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale, and the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire before treatment.
Depression was the most common comorbidity, affecting approximately 73% of patients; other comorbidities included eating disorders, hoarding disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, personality disorders, and anxiety disorders. Women scored slightly higher than men on the Pathological Buying Screener, but the effect size was small, and differences in comorbidity rates were not significant after correction for multiple comparisons. Men and women also engaged in treatment at similar rates.
The main difference was in what patients bought: women more often purchased clothing, shoes, bags, cosmetics, and jewelry, while men more often purchased electronics. Many patients of both sexes shopped both online and in stores.2
Is CBSD a Classified Disorder?
CBSD is not included in the DSM-5-TR. In the ICD-11, it is listed as an example under other specified impulse control disorders, but not yet as a standalone mental disorder.3 The 2026 findings add to an ongoing debate over whether the condition fits better among impulse control disorders or disorders due to addictive behaviors, alongside gambling disorder and gaming disorder.1
Treatment Evidence
Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most studied treatment for CBSD, and systematic reviews support face-to-face group CBT over waitlist control for reducing symptom severity.3 In a 2025 position paper, Müller and colleagues noted the evidence base remains limited by small samples, waitlist rather than active comparators, and little study of mechanisms of change. Not all patients maintain gains: the authors cited unpublished follow-up data in which 6 of 26 former group CBT participants still scored above the pathological buying threshold 3 to 5 years later.
The authors also noted no published treatment study has addressed problematic use of shopping websites, even though most individuals with CBSD shop online. They proposed testing cue exposure training, including exposure to online shopping environments, as well as mindfulness-based approaches and interventions delivered where people shop, such as on retail sites and social networks. No medication is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for CBSD.
For clinicians, the findings support asking about buying and shopping behavior during routine assessment, particularly in patients with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, or hoarding, and particularly during high-exposure periods such as the holiday season.
References
1. Müller A, Brand M, Thomas TA, et al.
2. Tetzlaff BO, Bogel T, Thomas TA, et al.
3. Müller A, Trotzke P, Schaar P, et al.
4. Maraz A, Griffiths MD, Demetrovics Z.