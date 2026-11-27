Financial Stress Peaks in the Holidays. Are You Asking About It?
Key Takeaways
- Holiday-season financial anxiety is highly prevalent, with financial pressure frequently cited as the most mentally exhausting stressor and post-holiday strain impairing mental health into the new year.
- Consumer-finance polling shows widespread preexisting credit card debt, planned credit utilization for holiday costs, and perceived overspending pressure, amplified by one-tap purchasing on social platforms.
With most Americans reporting heightened money anxiety this season, a single screening question can help clinicians catch financial strain early.
As the holiday shopping season begins, new 2026 survey data suggest financial pressure is one of the most common sources of seasonal distress, and research linking debt to depression, substance use, and suicide gives clinicians reason to ask about it directly.1-4
In LifeStance Health's 2026 Holiday Mental Health Report, an online survey of 1000 US adults conducted by Dynata in October 2026, 82% of respondents said they experience heightened financial anxiety during the holidays. Twenty-two percent named financial pressure as the most mentally exhausting part of the season, and 16% said post-holiday financial stress has the biggest negative effect on their mental health heading into the new year.
What the Surveys Show
The LifeStance data point to broader seasonal strain as well. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they need additional mental health support before, during, or after the holidays, and 60% reported feeling lonely this time of year even when around loved ones, up from 51% in 2025. Among adults aged 25 to 34, 75% said they need additional support.1
A separate Intuit Credit Karma survey of 1025 adults, fielded September 27 to October 2, 2026, found 50% of respondents were more worried about holiday spending than the year before, and 32% felt pressure to spend more than they could afford.² Thirty-four percent were already carrying credit card debt into the season, and 53% planned to use credit cards for holiday costs.2
The survey also highlighted a newer spending channel. Among respondents who shop through social media, 64% of Gen Z and 72% of millennial shoppers said one-tap purchasing leads them to spend more than intended. Both surveys were commissioned by companies with commercial interests in mental health care or personal finance and were not peer reviewed.
Debt and Mental Health
The clinical relevance of financial strain is well established in the research literature. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, Richardson and colleagues found unsecured debt was significantly associated with mental disorder (odds ratio [OR], 3.24), depression (OR, 2.77), suicide completion (OR, 7.9), suicide completion or attempt (OR, 5.76), and problem drinking (OR, 2.68). Most studies found more severe debt was associated with worse health, although the authors noted causality is difficult to establish.3
A 2026 systematic review of 39 studies in US adults found debt was consistently associated with higher levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidality. The authors identified financial strain, debt collection pressure, and a diminished sense of control as likely mechanisms, and noted some secured debt, such as mortgages, appeared protective under certain conditions. They described debt as a psychosocial stressor with significant mental health consequences and called for integrated financial and mental health interventions.4
How to Ask
Financial strain can be assessed quickly. Several social needs screening tools, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Accountable Health Communities tool, use a single question: "How hard is it for you to pay for the very basics like food, housing, medical care, and heating?"⁵ Responses range from "very hard" to "not hard at all."5
The single question has limits. In a study published in *Pediatrics*, Hanmer and colleagues found it did not perform well as a prescreen for other social needs because of low sensitivity: using it as a first step would have missed 9.7% of families reporting food insecurity and 22.6% reporting housing instability.6 Clinicians who identify financial strain may need to ask separately about food, housing, and transportation.
In psychiatric practice, financial questions can also open discussion of related clinical concerns. These include cost-related medication nonadherence, such as skipping or rationing doses, and changes in spending that may reflect a mood episode, impulse control problems, or a medication adverse effect. Debt-related hopelessness also warrants attention during suicide risk assessment, given the associations reported in the literature.3,4
Patients who screen positive may benefit from referral to nonprofit credit counseling, social work, or community financial resources, alongside treatment of any co-occurring depression or anxiety.
For clinicians, the holiday season offers a natural opening: a question about how patients are managing seasonal expenses can surface financial strain that patients may not raise on their own.
References
1. LifeStance Health. 2026 holiday mental health report. November 13, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://lifestance.com/insight/holiday-mental-health-report-2026/
2. SuperMoney. Half of Americans are more worried about holiday money this year. Updated November 11, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://www.supermoney.com/holiday-financial-stress
3. Richardson T, Elliott P, Roberts R. The relationship between personal unsecured debt and mental and physical health: a systematic review and meta-analysis. *Clin Psychol Rev*. 2013;33(8):1148-1162.
4. Rooney K, Addison SM, Gil Hayes LE, et al. A systematic review examining the relationship between debt and the mental health outcomes of anxiety, depression and suicidality within the United States. *SSM Popul Health*. 2026;34:101915.
5. Social Interventions Research & Evaluation Network. Financial strain questions. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/financial-strain-questions-0
6. Hanmer J, Ray KN, Schweiberger K, Berkowitz SA, Palakshappa D. Accuracy of a single financial security question to screen for social needs. *Pediatrics*. 2024;153(1):e2023062555.