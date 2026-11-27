Debt and Mental Health

The clinical relevance of financial strain is well established in the research literature. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, Richardson and colleagues found unsecured debt was significantly associated with mental disorder (odds ratio [OR], 3.24), depression (OR, 2.77), suicide completion (OR, 7.9), suicide completion or attempt (OR, 5.76), and problem drinking (OR, 2.68). Most studies found more severe debt was associated with worse health, although the authors noted causality is difficult to establish.3

A 2026 systematic review of 39 studies in US adults found debt was consistently associated with higher levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidality. The authors identified financial strain, debt collection pressure, and a diminished sense of control as likely mechanisms, and noted some secured debt, such as mortgages, appeared protective under certain conditions. They described debt as a psychosocial stressor with significant mental health consequences and called for integrated financial and mental health interventions.4

How to Ask

Financial strain can be assessed quickly. Several social needs screening tools, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Accountable Health Communities tool, use a single question: "How hard is it for you to pay for the very basics like food, housing, medical care, and heating?"⁵ Responses range from "very hard" to "not hard at all."5

The single question has limits. In a study published in *Pediatrics*, Hanmer and colleagues found it did not perform well as a prescreen for other social needs because of low sensitivity: using it as a first step would have missed 9.7% of families reporting food insecurity and 22.6% reporting housing instability.6 Clinicians who identify financial strain may need to ask separately about food, housing, and transportation.

In psychiatric practice, financial questions can also open discussion of related clinical concerns. These include cost-related medication nonadherence, such as skipping or rationing doses, and changes in spending that may reflect a mood episode, impulse control problems, or a medication adverse effect. Debt-related hopelessness also warrants attention during suicide risk assessment, given the associations reported in the literature.3,4

Patients who screen positive may benefit from referral to nonprofit credit counseling, social work, or community financial resources, alongside treatment of any co-occurring depression or anxiety.

For clinicians, the holiday season offers a natural opening: a question about how patients are managing seasonal expenses can surface financial strain that patients may not raise on their own.

References

1. LifeStance Health. 2026 holiday mental health report. November 13, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://lifestance.com/insight/holiday-mental-health-report-2026/

2. SuperMoney. Half of Americans are more worried about holiday money this year. Updated November 11, 2026. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://www.supermoney.com/holiday-financial-stress

3. Richardson T, Elliott P, Roberts R. The relationship between personal unsecured debt and mental and physical health: a systematic review and meta-analysis. *Clin Psychol Rev*. 2013;33(8):1148-1162.

4. Rooney K, Addison SM, Gil Hayes LE, et al. A systematic review examining the relationship between debt and the mental health outcomes of anxiety, depression and suicidality within the United States. *SSM Popul Health*. 2026;34:101915.

5. Social Interventions Research & Evaluation Network. Financial strain questions. Accessed November 25, 2026. https://sirenetwork.ucsf.edu/financial-strain-questions-0

6. Hanmer J, Ray KN, Schweiberger K, Berkowitz SA, Palakshappa D. Accuracy of a single financial security question to screen for social needs. *Pediatrics*. 2024;153(1):e2023062555.