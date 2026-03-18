Pointing the Way for a Better Future: This Year's Upcoming APA Annual Meeting

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the upcoming American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting, likening it to the Jewish High Holy Days for the meeting’s reflective and hopeful nature. He provides previews of his 7 sessions at the APA annual meeting. The first session, on May 17, will honor Stephen Sharfstein with the Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award. Moffic highlights Sharfstein's contributions to community psychiatry, social psychiatry, and managed care, noting his balanced view on the biological and social aspects of psychiatry. Sharfstein's leadership at Shepherd Pratt and his expertise in finance and economics are also praised. Moffic hopes to see attendees at the varied sessions.

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Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.